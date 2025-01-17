Dr. Justin Chu appointed as new Medical Director at TFP Oxford Fertility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TFP Oxford Fertility is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Justin Chu as its new Medical Director. Dr. Chu, a highly respected consultant known for his exceptional expertise in clinical practice, research, and medical leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His appointment marks a significant step forward in enhancing the clinic's commitment to excellence in patient care and advancing fertility treatments.

Dr Justin Chu brings over 18 years of experience to his role, having previously served as an IVF and Recurrent Miscarriage Consultant, as well as a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He is widely recognised for his expertise in managing complex fertility cases and continues his role as Clinical Lead of the Tommy’s Recurrent Miscarriage service. Additionally, he continues his work and interest in unwell patients in Obstetrics through his research in maternal collapse.

A passionate advocate for fertility education, Dr Chu is an active member of two Specialist Interest Groups with the British Fertility Society, where he is contributing to a groundbreaking Fertility Education Initiative. His work has helped develop a pioneering teaching module aimed at enhancing awareness of fertility among students in secondary schools, with a focus on the biological and social aspects of family planning.

He is a firm believer in reshaping the narrative around sex education, emphasising that it should not only focus on preventing pregnancy but also provide essential knowledge about family planning, fertility decline, and reproductive health. “Young people need to understand the long-term impacts of their choices,” Dr Chu said. “Education around avoiding STIs, the dangers of testosterone supplements, and the realities of fertility decline is critical to empowering the next generation.”

Commenting on joining TFP Oxford Fertility, Dr Chu said, “I am honoured to take on the role as Medical Director at the prestigious TFP Oxford clinic. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the groundbreaking work that has been, and continues to be, done at TFP Fertility. I am particularly passionate about medical leadership and education, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge they need to make informed choices about their reproductive health.”