Dobbies in Aylesbury could be saved after buyout, gardening publication claims

Blue Diamond has reportedly purchased the gardening site

A gardening centre in Aylesbury is set to be saved from closure, a specialist website has reported.

According to the Garden Forum, Dobbies Garden Centre in Aylesbury has been purchased by Blue Diamond.

In a report published on Friday (14 February), it is claimed that the regional retailer plans to takeover operations at the centre.

This will provide a vital lifeline to the independent businesses who sell goods within the Weston Turville site.

Previously, a company spokesperson representing one of the smaller businesses using Dobbies centre, had claimed they had not been contacted by the new owners.

Garden Forum also states that the staff working at the centre will all be given the opportunity to keep working within the gardening sector by Blue Diamond.

At the time of writing, The Bucks Herald has not received a response to multiple requests for comment that were sent to Blue Diamond yesterday (18 February).

Blue Diamond has not revealed if or when the site will permanently reopen or if the centre in Aylesbury will close, as announced elsewhere, in early March.

It is claimed that the site will undergo a full refurbishment to come in line with Blue Diamond’s other gardening sites. Currently the company has dozens of centres that are operational in the UK, Garden Forum believes Aylesbury will become its 50th active store.

It was confirmed last week that Dobbies was planning to close eight of its sites across the UK, including the one in Aylesbury. Six of the eight sites set for closure were purchased by British Garden Centres, but Aylesbury’s store and another in Leicester were not purchased.