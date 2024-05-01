Do you want another Aldi near you? Aylesbury Vale residents encouraged to nominate locations for next store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury residents are encouraged to recommend places they think could do with a new budget supermarket.

Aldi is asking for people in Aylesbury and the wider Buckinghamshire area to get in touch with suggestions for where a new store could be located.

The company is gathering ideas from residents across the country, and the places that receive the most votes will be considered with greater scrutiny.

Aldi is looking to build more supermarkets across the county

Aldi has revealed that it hopes to build hundreds more supermarkets across the country. According to the German business it is acting in response to growing demand, which it links to customers wanting cheaper alternatives amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Data provided by the retailer shows there are more than 1,000 stores in the UK – including around nine in Buckinghamshire. Aldi also revealed it has a long term goal of having over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Residents are encouraged to contact the supermarket via email here, including their postcode and the reasons they believe the area needs an Aldi store.