Developer submits plans for new 'self-build' homes in Bucks village

A housing company has submitted a new application to construct further homes within Buckinghamshire.

Last week, Livedin submitted an application to Bucks Council to construct new homes within Little Kingshill.

Plans, which can be viewed on the authority’s planning portal here, are for between one to nine new homes on a paddock just south of Windsor Lane.

Livedin says the application has been launched to address a lack of ‘self-build’ homes currently available within the area.

the paddock where the homes would be constructed

The company has also said that the plans are careful, responsible, and community driven. John Rowley, the company’s planning lead, added: “This is not just another application for houses, nor are we proposing a large estate. Instead, we are proposing up to nine new homes that would be built by the people who will live in them. The new homes would be thoughtfully designed and situated in the heart of the village so as not to encroach on the open countryside.

“The new homes would be shaped by real lives, real stories, and by the genuine needs of the village. They would not just fill a gap in the market; they would fill gaps in the community, giving younger families a chance to stay and older residents an opportunity to downsize without leaving their village, thereby keeping local connections strong. They would also boost the local economy, supporting small builders,

tradespeople, and suppliers in the area.

“Right now, Buckinghamshire’s housing policies are failing to keep pace with what people need, and the backlog grows every year. By choosing this location and LivedIn’s approach, we are offering a practical and thoughtful way forward. One that delivers for the local plan, for national policy, and most importantly, for real people who want to call Little Kingshill home.”

Since its submission last Thursday, the application has been validated, but no comments from local consultation organisations have been published at this time. A decision on the mini-development will be given in due course.

Livedin has highlighted similar projects it has overseen elsewhere, including an award-winning project in West Norfolk. People interested in finding out more about the company are advised to check its website here.