Dacorum is the place to dine after two venues win coveted lifestyle crowns

Fine dining is on the menu in Dacorum after two independent establishments bagged coveted regional awards.

The venues earned their crowns from regional lifestyle awards Muddy Stilettos which celebrates independent businesses voted for by cosmopolitan winers and diners.

Daisy and Co in Berkhamsted bagged the ‘Best Casual Dining’ award. The high street venue describes itself as ‘vintage chic dining’, offering all things breakfast, lunch and brunch.

Businesses in Dacorum are celebrating. Image: Nick Fewings/ Unsplash

Meanwhile Crockers Tring took the ‘Best Restaurant’ title. The British cuisine restaurant on Tring High Street serves up the best of fine dining, including tasting menus and a cosy cellar bar.