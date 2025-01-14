Creams Café brings sweet joy to Aylesbury with new store opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creams Café, the UK's favourite dessert parlour, is bringing its signature style of sweet treats to the historic market town of Aylesbury. Opening on 29 November 2024, Creams franchise partner Shakil Kayani who has run the High Wycombe store for the past 4 years, will be opening the Aylesbury store in the heart of the historic market town’s high street.

Encapsulating the relaxing and welcoming environment which Aylesbury offers, Creams will be a perfect dining experience for everyone, welcoming everyone from teenagers to young families, and those who simply are looking for a moment of bliss. Great street presence in a thriving high street.

Creams café is synonymous with indulgent desserts and creative twists on indulgent combinations. With its own home-made range of gelato, crafted using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from across Italy and the UK, quality is at the heart of every dish on the menu – alongside always offering delectable desserts at an affordable price point.

Creams Aylesbury will launch, featuring the core menu with everyone’s Creams favourites. In addition will be the special seasonal menu, including four new rich Toasty Treats; the new Smores Hot Pocket, Choc Tiramisu Hot Pocket, Banoffee Fondant Melt and Pistachio Fondant Melt.

Aside from the sweet desserts visitors know and love, this November, Creams also launched its first-ever dedicated savoury range, featuring four unique Hot Pockets. Designed for those moments when people want something other than a dessert, the four new Hot Pockets bring melting, gooey and crispy parcels of goodness to consumers for the first time. The range includes BBQ Chicken Hot Pocket, Spicy Sriracha Chicken Hot Pocket, Chicken Fiesta Crunch Pocket and Falafel Chipotle Hot Pocket.

Shakil Kayani comments: “Since opening our first store in High Wycombe in 2021, we have been overwhelmed by the success we have seen. We have built a fantastic community around us, welcoming regulars and new people into the café on a daily basis. The Creams team have been incredibly supportive in our ambitions for expansion and we look forward to opening the doors and welcoming our first customers into our new store!”

Creams Café Aylesbury is open now, 39-41 High Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1SH. Creams’ desserts can be enjoyed in store, via the Creams app for click and collect, or through Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.