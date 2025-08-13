Couple put Aylesbury Vale home valued at £600k up for £2 in raffle

Wife and husband Ailish and Nathan, are selling their home located in Grendon Underwood via a raffle where tickets can be purchased for just £2.

Previously the property has been given a valuation of £600,000 but due to a slow moving housing market the pair are willing to sell the home via this novel competition.

Interested parties can take a closer look at the four-bedroom property and seek out ticketing information on Raffall’s website.

Ailish said: “Due to the current housing market being extremely slow and us desperate to move closer to family, we have decided to take the matters into our own hands and take a huge leap of faith.”

Key highlights of the property that have been highlighted on the raffle website include its open plan living room, dining room, and kitchen spaces. An en-suite master bedroom, its catchment area near to highly-rated schools, and its private garden, have also been raised as key features.

The couple say the home is beautifully presented and ready for new occupants to move in straight away if a sale is achieved via the raffle.

If successful, the raffle winner will inherit the property with a mortgage, plus all conveyance fees and stamp duty paid with an extra £20,000.00 in cash.

As per Raffall’s terms and conditions the home will only be sold if 450,000 tickets are sold. If the total is not reached a winner will still receive the money raised, minus company and affiliate fees.

