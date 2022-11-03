Country's biggest bubble tea chain and quirky gadgets come to town in two new stores at Friars Square in Aylesbury

A brand new bubble tea store opened in Aylesbury this week and a popular gadget chain is also returning to the town.

Mooboo opened its first Aylesbury store in Friars Square Shopping Centre on Monday.

It is a bubble tea cafe that exclusively sells a vast range of flavours of the hugely popular drink.

The Mooboo in Aylesbury team

It exclusively purchases its ingredients from Taiwan, where the drink originated.

With the launch of the Aylesbury outlet there are now over 100 Mooboo cafes in the UK.

Mooboo is the largest bubble tea house operating nationwide.

Also coming soon to Aylesbury is MenKind, the gadget retail franchise.

Advertisement

MenKind offers a range of gadgets, gaming gifts, as well as practical home and garden tools.

There are dozens of MenKind stores spread across the UK and it will be returning to Friars Square in the former Clintons unit.

Mooboo has been looking top open in Aylesbury town centre for two years, with the pandemic and the sale of the popular shopping centre slowing the process down.

Advertisement

Owner of the Aylesbury store, Apps Pasura, told The Bucks Herald: “We are the first store exclusively creating bubble tea drinks in Aylesbury.

“There are a few around town, which have bubble tea, we are not a cafe that does coffee, teas, and cakes, that happens to do bubble tea.

“We are a bubble tea company. Our menu is very extensive, catering to all tastes and pallets, and a full range of customers. We have about 78 drinks on the menu.

"It’s an exciting time, because I think Aylesbury has been craving something like this for quite some time, or at least that is what our market research has told us.

Advertisement

"It is still early days, but we’ve had some really good customer feedback. People have said that they really appreciate that Aylesbury now has its own bubble tea house.

“Everybody in Aylesbury had to go out into London or into Oxford etc, maybe Hemel Hempstead, because we have a branch in Hemel Hempstead.

"But now they don’t have to do that, they just need to walk around the corner.”