Council unveils plans for Aylesbury tourist site as part of controversial Gala Bingo demolition

Bucks Council has released further details of its £5 million regeneration plans for Aylesbury town centre.

Previously, the authority announced controversial plans to demolish the former Gala Bingo building on Aylesbury High Street.

Today (24 July), the council has released further details of the area it hopes to create in the buildings place.

Bucks Council wants to create a ‘Pavilion Quarter’ in the town centre, by connecting the High Street to the Exchange.

An artist's impression of what the area could look like, photo from Jan Kattein Architects

In the walkway between the High Street and one of Aylesbury’s most popular tourist sites the council would offer small businesses and start-ups the opportunity to trade in the area.

Currently, the space is filled with car parking for the Exchange and the disused old bingo hall, that was once a live music venue and cinema.

When the latest plans to demolish the building were made public in May, many residents mobilised in an attempt to block the move.

At the time of writing over 600 residents have signed a petition calling for the building to be saved from demolition. Many cite the lack of affordable music venues in Aylesbury, others want to protect a heritage asset that’s history in Aylesbury dates back to the 1930s.

A photo of the kind of area Bucks Council wants to replicate, photo from Jan Kattein Architects

Bucks Council is aware of the nostalgia the former cinema generates but says it would not be financially viable to restore the old bingo site, and that it is in poor structural condition.

The authority naming its new regeneration venture the ‘Pavilion Quarter’ in a nod to the former cinema.

Bucks Council’s new business area is the key project it is funding via £5 million the authority received from the Government. Also included in the regeneration plans are minor improvements to the town centre in Kingsbury Square and plans to introduce extra housing in place of a largely disused council building on Walton Street.

It is also hoped that by creating a new public space, live music acts could perform at the outdoor quarter.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: “We are delighted to be able to share early impressions of our vision for the new ‘Pavilion Quarter’ for Aylesbury. This is about breathing new life into this part of the town centre. This is not a final scheme, but outlines the kind of use, look and feel that we want for the new quarter – a space for everyone to enjoy that enhances and adds to the overall town centre experience.

“This is about bringing a redundant space back into use which opens up our town centre and provides new opportunities for businesses. To ensure the town continues to grow, we must adapt to post covid high streets that are more agile and that attract people into a lively town centre experience with a variety of offerings.

"We have a planned programme of engagement as we develop these plans and work towards finalising a proposal that works for the town and its communities. We also want to celebrate the history of this part of Aylesbury within the new Pavilion Quarter.