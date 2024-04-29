Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Aldi store planned for Amersham has attracted more than 1,500 comments of support from residents.

However, Tesco has opposed its rival’s plans to demolish the old Jaguar showroom at 44 London Road West and replace it with a new supermarket.

Aldi’s new two-storey outlet will feature a ground-level 1195m2 shop floor with warehouse space and staff accommodation on the first floor above.

Over 1,000 residents have supported the Aldi project

There will also be 101 parking spaces, including bays for disabled people and parents with children, as well as electric vehicle charging points and bike storage.

Planners say Aldi should be granted permission for its new store; however councillors will have the final say on the German chain’s application at a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee meeting on Tuesday (30 April).

Councillors on the committee will vote on whether to approve the plans, which were ‘called in’ for further scrutiny by Councillor Jonathan Waters.

The Conservative member for Penn Wood and Old Amersham said: “I am concerned about the highways issues due to the significant increase in traffic from the current use, potential for light pollution to neighbouring residential properties, and design.”

A handful of objections from local residents complain that the new budget supermarket could impact on Old Amersham, that it is poorly designed, will impact local heritage assets and may increase traffic, noise, pollution and light spillage.

They also raise concerns for vehicular and pedestrian safety and argue that there are already enough supermarkets in the area, including the large Tesco superstore just down the road.

Tesco has also submitted its own objection, requesting that a condition be inserted into the plans to limit the new Aldi to ‘no more than 4,000 individual product lines’.

Tesco also argues that some of Aldi’s planning documents are now out of date and that the supermarket may harm the two Grade II Listed buildings opposite the old Jaguar showroom, mentioning the Ambers of Amersham and The Chequers.

Aldi’s plans include soft landscaping within the eight-metre buffer zone of the nearby River Misbourne, a detail welcomed by the Environment Agency.

However, the EA has objected to the plans, saying: “The full eight-metre setback, which would normally be expected for globally rare chalk rivers like the River Misbourne, designated priority habitat under the UK Biodiversity Action Plan and Section 41 of the NERC Act, has not been provided.”

Despite the naysayers, a vast majority of people support the plans outlined by Aldi, which opened its latest Bucks store in High Wycombe earlier this month.

Plans for another outlet in Amersham were celebrated by supporters such as Lauren James, who praised Aldi’s ‘value for money’ and ‘great quality food’.

Other responders, including Waleed Nawaz, James Sydney and David Naisby welcomed the ‘much-needed’ competition the new Aldi would bring to Tesco.

Samantha Paisley of nearby Chorleywood praised the jobs and ‘boost’ to the local economy the new Aldi would bring, while Amersham resident Karen Sandals simply said: “Excellent shop.”