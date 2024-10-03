Council advances divisive regeneration plans to demolish popular former Aylesbury bingo hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has moved one step closer to implementing its regeneration plans in Aylesbury after submitting a proposal to demolish a popular former bingo hall.

Last month, the authority submitted plans to demolish the former Gala Bingo Hall on Aylesbury High Street. This forms one part of its larger regeneration of Aylesbury town centre project, which would see the new space created to connect the High Street to the Exchange, while also marking territory for an outdoor business hub between the busy streets.

However, when it was first revealed that the former bingo hall, that was initially used as a cinema, was due to be demolished hundreds of residents opposed the plans.

A petition calling for the building to be reused as live music venue, attracted over 800 signatures, and can be viewed online here.

The disused building on Aylesbury High Street

Bucks Council has said it understands the affection for the building, which has existed in Aylesbury for over 70 years, but states that it would be too expensive to regenerate the building.

In its application that can be viewed online here, the council says it wants to demolish the building in its entirety above the ground. A report submitted by the council states that the foundations and ground floor slabs are to be demolished and excavated.

The electricity supply and water mains supply are to be disconnected along with other utilities if the application is successful.

Creating an Aylesbury ‘quarter’ in the area currently used as parking for The Exchange is part of a wider plan to regenerate Aylesbury. Bucks Council has also revealed plans to invest £5 million of funding provided by the Government to make Aylesbury a more appealing place. Other regeneration schemes include improving lighting in Aylesbury town centre and increasing pedestrianised areas by Kingsbury. Plans to introduce extra housing in place of a largely disused council building on Walton Street is also linked to the project.

An artist's impression of what the area could look like, photo from Jan Kattein Architects

So far, three objections have been made opposing the project, including one from an Aylesbury Town Council representative.

Councillor Sherrilyn Bateman said: “The heritage of this building to the history of the music foundations of Aylesbury are huge.”

She also questioned why the project was not the subject of a formal consultation period, before proposals were submitted.

When early outlines of what the Aylesbury ‘quarter’ would look like were released to the public in July, Councillor Rachel Matthews said: “This is about bringing a redundant space back into use which opens up our town centre and provides new opportunities for businesses. To ensure the town continues to grow, we must adapt to post covid high streets that are more agile and that attract people into a lively town centre experience with a variety of offerings.”

Earlier this year Bucks Council leader Martin Tett addressed the criticism the proposals had received. He told The Bucks Herald: “Our decision to demolish the old Gala Bingo Hall hasn’t been made lightly, especially when we know that there is great affection for the building. Behind the scenes, we have spent a lot of time exploring potential uses for it and if it would be possible to retain; no viable business case has come forward.”

The proposals are still being considered at this stage.