Controversial demolition of Aylesbury building to begin as bus routes change

Bucks Council has confirmed the demolition of a beloved Aylesbury building is beginning.

The former Gala Bingo building on Aylesbury High Street will be destroyed to make way for a small business site.

Redline Buses has confirmed that it will no longer be sending vehicles along the High Street, until February 28, 2025, due to the large scale project.

The road will remain open, but buses will be diverting via Exchange Street whilst work is ongoing.

The disused building on Aylesbury High Street

Last month the council approved the demolition of the former bingo hall, which was previously a live music venue and initially opened as a cinema earlier in the 20th century.

Many residents objected to the plans on the council’s online planning portal, and hundreds signed a petition calling for the centre to be reopened. For years the building has laid derelict and previous bids to purchase the property did not materialise.

Since news of the demolition was reported, Aylesbury’s MP Laura Kyrke-Smith and the leader of the town council, Councillor Richard Lloyd have raised concerns with the process followed by the unitary authority.

After the demolition, Bucks Council plans to create a ‘Pavilion Quarter’. It wants to populate the outdoor space with small businesses including start-ups, and use the area for events.

An artist's impression of what the area could look like, photo from Jan Kattein Architects

Bucks Council says it has worked hard with the contractor to minimise disruption whilst the project is ongoing. People living nearby were sent letters explaining further details of what the demolition will entail.

Whilst work is ongoing the council is closing off 26 car parking spaces in the Exchange.

Bucks Council is using £5 million of Government funding to improve Aylesbury town centre to make the area more attractive to residents and visitors, the new ‘quarter’ is the central idea behind the project.

As part of the wider regeneration proposals, the council revealed plans to create 46 brand new apartments at the former Old County Offices site in Aylesbury Town Centre on Walton Street.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: “This is an exciting step forward in these keys project for Aylesbury and I really look forward to seeing work progress on both schemes. I do recognise with the Pavilion Quarter site that there is some affection for the old building that is making way for the new development, and we will be making sure that the history of the site is reflected in the new space.

Demolishing a building in the middle of a busy town centre isn’t without its challenges but I’m confident we’re able to keep disruption to a minimum; we are working closely with our contractors who will be operating a considerate construction approach including keeping noisy works to permitted set hours and carefully monitoring vehicle movement. The site should be cleared by early next year, paving the way for the next phase of the work.”

Previously, Bucks Council had stated its assessments had shown that it was not financially viable to renovate and reopen the building. In total, 949 residents signed the petition to save the bing hall, that was started earlier this year.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include more details from Bucks Council.