Wendover military veteran celebrates new career path at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead

A UK Armed Forces veteran from Wendover who works at Amazon’s delivery station in Hemel Hempstead is encouraging fellow ex-services personnel to apply for the range of recruitment opportunities available through the Amazon Military Programme.

The Amazon Military Programme offers veterans the opportunity to pursue exciting post-military careers. The programme saw Amazon named Employer of the Year at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards this summer.

Helen Hobson, 36, is one of the hundreds of former servicemen and women currently working in roles at Amazon buildings around the UK.

Helen is encouraging fellow veterans to attend Amazon Military Programme events

Helen and her fellow veterans apply their transferable skills, knowledge and leadership abilities gained in the military to a wide variety of careers across the UK.

Since joining Amazon, Helen has taken on several different roles based at the delivery station in Hemel Hempstead.

She is now encouraging fellow veterans to attend Amazon Military Programme events that take place throughout the UK.

Helen would also encourage the military community to subscribe to the military talent pool. Individuals can upload their CV into the talent pool from where recruiters actively source candidates.

She said: “When I graduated, I didn’t really want to go straight to a desk job, so I applied to join the Royal Navy as a Logistics Officer. I was accepted and went to Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

"A year later, I started serving in different warships in logistics roles, which involved making sure the Ship and everyone on it had everything they needed.

“I was involved in operations, including one in Libya, where I was part of a team that helped resupply ships so they could stay at sea for longer. During this time, I won the Logistics Officer of the Year Award at the Navy, which was really cool.

“I then joined Navy Command Headquarters in Portsmouth. Around a year later, I got married and had my first child, so I applied to leave the Navy so I could focus on being a Mum. I took three and a half years out to look after my children we welcomed our second child to our family.

“When my kids were a little older, I joined the RAF as a full-time reservist. In this role, I got to meet the Queen, which isn’t something you do every day! It was also during this time where I received a commendation in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for work I’d done to support military spouses.

“After finishing my role with the RAF, I wanted to do something different and started looking for a part time job that would still offer me a great career trajectory.

"As a mum, I found it hard to get back into work because most part time positions don’t offer many progression opportunities.

"I was encouraged to attend an event at Amazon’s headquarters in London for veterans and went along to get some free advice.

“At the event, I was given a mock interview by someone from Amazon Logistics. I got some really nice feedback and was asked to consider applying for a role at an Amazon delivery station.

"I was surprised because in the military, you’re not sure how your skills can work in a business role but as the process went on, it became clear to me that both careers require similar skillsets.

“It wasn’t long after that I joined the team at the Amazon delivery station in Hemel Hempstead and I haven’t looked back.

"From helping deliver packages to customers who were isolating during the pandemic to setting up charity partnerships with Rennie Grove Hospice and Together For Short Lives, I’ve loved my time working with Amazon because of the variety and the opportunities that are available to progress.

"There’s also lots of mentorship and camaraderie, like the military, alongside a big focus on leadership and teamwork skills.

“I’d highly recommend a career at Amazon for ex-military personnel. You are valued, you are listened to, and you have the freedom to really make an impact. The sky is the limit here.”

Amazon is also a signee of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, originally introduced in 2011, has a focus on helping the Armed Forces community to access the same support from government and commercial services as the public.

Amazon first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2013 and renewed its commitment earlier this year to endeavour to uphold its key principles and to demonstrate its commitment to serving personnel, reservists, veterans and families.

Emma Morgan, programme manager, Amazon Global Military Programme, added: “Amazon is committed to supporting the who have served their country in the Armed Forces and we’re exceptionally proud to have Helen on our team.