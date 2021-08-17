Tring Brewery is thrilled to showcase an exclusive matchday pie prepared by Willy’s Pies and served at Watford FC’s Vicarage Road stadium.

‘Beef Brisket and Tring Ale Pie’ will be sold throughout the home-end of the hornet’s stadium and has been made using premium brisket chunks, delicious flaky pastry and Tring Brewery’s ‘Death or Glory’ barleywine.

Willy’s Pies were launched in the height of lockdown 2020 and rose to recognition through a frontpage on TimeOut magazine and countless appearances at street food markets in London and the home counties.

The pie stand

Will has used his expertise to give a modern street-food twist to the classic steak and ale pie.

Along with their own tasty ingredients, Tring Brewery have provided a hearty glug of ‘Death or Glory’ to enrich the pie’s luscious gravy.

‘Death or Glory’ is barleywine, meaning it has been brewed to a robust strength (7.2 per cent) and features malty flavours such as sweet treacle and molasses.

The beer itself is Tring Brewery’s most award-winning ale, claiming Bronze Champion Beer of Britain (2016), amongst many other industry accolades along the way.

The brisket and ale pie celebrate Watford FC’s brewing heritage as Vicarage Road itself was built by Benskins Brewery - now defunct - and opened in August 1922.

A nod to Watford’s history can be seen in their old nickname of ‘The Brewers’, an apt tagline considering the club’s new dedicated real ale bar, featuring up to five cask ales from Tring Brewery at each home game.

Jared Ward, communications and PR at Tring Brewery, said: “It’s fabulous to be part of the club’s food and drink offering, especially as the meal of pie enjoys a cult following throughout British football grounds.”

Rising to popularity as a functional handheld meal (with a hearty filling protected from the outside world), pies were a staple in working-class diets at a time when the terraces of football ground were full to burst in 19th century Britain.

Soon becoming the unofficial meal of matchday, ‘Football Pies’ now enjoy their own dedicated category at the prestigious British Pie Awards, held each year in Melton Mowbray.

Will, from Willy's Pies, said: “We’d love to challenge for the title.

“The brisket and ale tastes great and has been well received as an exclusive offering fans of the mighty hornets”