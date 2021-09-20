Waitrose and Ocado looking for mystery shoppers in Aylesbury

Waitrose and Ocado are on the hunt for mystery shoppers in Aylesbury to help ensure low item stock is replenished on time.

Redwigwam, a leading temporary work booking platform serving both workers and hirers across the UK, is recruiting for the roles.

A mystery shopper poses as a normal shopper to ensure low item stock is replenished on time.

Waitrose and Ocado are on the hunt for mystery shoppers in Aylesbury (C) Google Maps

With a timeframe to complete the assignment, the mystery shopper enters the shop at Waterside, asking staff a range of questions about the product that is either missing and in the warehouse, or has the wrong ticket price on or is faulty.

The aim of the visit is to ensure any issues before going in are corrected and the product is ready to be sold to customers.

A lot of the time, mystery shoppers are required to purchase the product, to later be reimbursed by Redwigwam – and receive a fixed fee for completing the work.

Mystery shopping jobs have included shopping for everything from pizzas and cakes to wine and gin.

A spokesperson for Redwigwam said: “Mystery shopping is important as it helps to improve customer service.

“Brands increasingly use external parties to evaluate the retail and sales process from a customer’s point of view. Brands can often learn about issues they never imagined or assumed would be a problem.”

Redwigwam pays workers quickly and is the only business in the UK to offer payment within 24 hours.

As well as providing training, they always pay at least the minimum wage and cover tax, National Insurance, holiday pay and pension.

Redwigwam works with some of the biggest blue-chip companies in the UK, including Coca-Cola, Argos, Sodexo, Land Rover, Tesco and Kellogg’s.