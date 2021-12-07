Tring business welcomes new training course to help small businesses thrive

A business in Tring has welcomed new government-backed training designed to help small businesses thrive after the coronavirus pandemic.

Louise Towler, managing director of Indigo Tree Digital in Tring, has welcomed the Help to Grow: Management course and is encouraging fellow business leaders to sign up.

Louise signed up to her nearest course at Brunel University in West London, as course modules were designed to give her the tools and knowledge to help drive her business’s growth.

She said: “Help to Grow: Management is incredibly good value compared to working with a business consultant or attending conferences and events on running a business.

“The amount of information on the topic each week is comprehensive, with additional resources shared as well.

“The underlying business theory is interesting, but the course is not just theory – it is also delivered with the emphasis on practical advice, prompts us to think about how we can use the models and tools in our businesses and also helps us to create a comprehensive plan.

"The quality of conversation in the peer groups is great and my mentor is very good too.”

Indigo Tree Digital, in Sutton Court, is a web design agency that specialises in digital solutions, content creation and search engine optimisation for businesses, non-profits, agencies and schools across the UK.

The business has plans to scale up its operations and recruit new staff, and Louise wanted to hone her understanding of business strategy and how to grow while minimising risks.

The Help to Grow: Management course is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses in the UK that employ between five and 249 employees.

It is run by expert facilitators from leading business schools across the UK that have been accredited by the Small Business Charter.

The course is worth £7,110 per participant but is 90 per cent subsidised by the government, meaning business leaders pay £750 for tailored business training.

Business leaders can benefit from 50 hours of in-depth training, one-to-one business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow their business fast.

They can take part around existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

The course covers financial management, strategies for growth and innovation, digital adoption and responsible business practices.

Course leader Nathan King gained corporate experience in operations and marketing for Britvic, Danone, PepsiCo, Dairy Crest and GlaxoSmithKline up to Director level, and has been a scale-up coach and strategy consultant for the past eight years.

He said: “If you want to sustainably scale up your business and recognise the necessity for openness to new ideas and challenge, the Help to Grow: Management programme, run over a period of 12-weeks, will provide you with the insights, connections and support to create your own tailored action plan to make it happen.”

Anne Kiem OBE, Executive Director, Small Business Charter and Chief Executive, Chartered Association of Business Schools, said: “The business schools delivering this course have a fantastic track record supporting many thousands of business leaders to grow their small and medium sized businesses.

“Help to Grow: Management is a unique opportunity to access world-leading support to work for your business without taking too much time out of your business.”