🔥 There are massive discounts to be had on top games and Steam Deck models 🎮

The 2024 Steam Summer Sale has started, offering up to 90% off on a wide range of games

It runs for two weeks from June 27 to July 11, featuring daily deals, flash sales and special promotions

Highlights include discounts on popular titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy

Steam is also offering 15% off its Steam Deck 64GB and 512GB LCD models during the sale

Over the years, the Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition in the gaming community, and now 2024’s long-awaited edition is finally here!

Gamers eagerly anticipate the sale’s arrival each year and plan their purchases accordingly, sometimes even saving up specifically for the event.

During the sale - which typically runs for a couple of weeks and is accompanied by daily deals, flash sales and other special promotions - Steam offers significant discounts on a vast range of games, sometimes up to as much as 70 - 90% off.

This means you can purchase games you've been eyeing for a while at much lower prices, a great opportunity to expand your game library without spending a fortune.

With so many games on sale, it’s also an excellent opportunity to discover new titles you might not have considered before, with the discounted prices making it easier to take a chance on something new and potentially find a hidden gem.

And to top it all off, the increased sales volume during the Summer Sale benefits game developers and publishers, especially smaller indie studios. The financial boost can help sustain these developers as they continue creating innovative and exciting games.

This year’s best deals

Now the Steam Summer Sale has actually gone live, we can highlight some of the best deals it has to offer.

Here are some of the most exciting deals on 2023/24 released games that we’ve spotted so far:

The sale typically includes a wide variety of games across various genres and styles, from high-budget, well-known games developed by major studios, to small, innovative titles and larger indie productions that have gained popularity.

"Fighting games? Check. RPGs? Check. Relaxing? Hack & Slash? Adventure? FPS? Check, Check, Check, Check. In other words, ALL genres," Steam said in its promotional video. All bases are covered.

Steam is also offering 15% off its Steam Deck 64GB and 512GB LCD models, a deal which will be available throughout the duration of the Summer Sale.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?

2024’s Steam Summer Sale kicked off on Thursday 27 June at 6pm BST.

It will run for two weeks, before coming to a close on Thursday 11 July - again at 6pm BST.