The UK’s second-largest supermarket is also removing its pizza and hot food counters from stores 🍕

The UK’s second-largest supermarket is closing its 61 remaining in-store cafes

It will also cut more than 3,000 jobs - around 2% of its current workforce

Sainsbury’s said the move was in response to a ‘challenging cost environment’

Earlier this month the supermarket gave staff an inflation-beating 5% pay rise

Retailers and supermarkets across the country are warning of job losses and price hikes ahead of incoming Budget measure in April

A major UK supermarket has announced it will cut more than 3,000 jobs, shut its remaining in-store cafes, and remove its pizza and hot food counters from stores as part of a major overhaul.

The headcount reduction at Sainsbury’s represents about 2% of the company’s current 148,000-strong workforce.

It will see about 20% of senior management roles cut at the supermarket giant as part of plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams.

The retailer also said it had decided to close its remaining 61 Sainsbury’s Cafes, subject to consultation.

The majority of Sainsbury’s shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity, it said.

It will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead.

The measures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years. It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.

(Photo: Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Cafes will shut at the following locations:

Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

Barnstaple, Devon

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Cannock, Staffordshire

Castle Point, Essex

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Chichester, West Sussex

Darlington, County Durham

Denton, Greater Manchester

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire

Fosse Park, Leicestershire

Godalming, Surrey

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Hedge End, Hampshire

Hempstead Valley, Kent

Hereford, Herefordshire

Isle of Wight

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk

Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent

Leek, Staffordshire

Leicester North, East Midlands

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon

Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands

Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire

Morecambe, Lancashire

Nantwich, Cheshire

Newport, South Wales

Penzance, Cornwall

Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent

Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon

Pontllanfraith, South Wales

Pontypridd, South Wales

Rhyl, North Wales

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rustington, West Sussex

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex

Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex

Stanway, Colchester, Essex

Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Talbot Heath, Dorset

Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent

Torquay, Devon

Truro, Cornwall

Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands

Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire

Winterstoke Road, Bristol

Wrexham, North Wales

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy.

The news comes amid a backdrop of supermarkets and other retailers warning of cost pressures ahead of new Budget measures due to come into effect from April. These include a rise to the minimum wage, and a higher employer national insurance rate.

While these moves are designed to boost pay for staff, businesses have sounded the alarm over increased operating costs, which ultimately may have to be passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices at the tills.

Major retailers like Next have already confirmed that price increases are on the horizon, describing a planned 1% rise as "unwelcome" but unavoidable.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s announced it was giving a 5% wage increase to staff following a record-breaking Christmas performance, driven by high demand for party food and celebratory drinks.

The inflation-beating 5% pay rise being handed to its 118,000 hourly-paid workers will see the annual pay for full-time employees outside London rise from £22,882 to £24,026 by August.

Hourly pay for Sainsbury’s and Argos staff will increase from £12 to £12.45 in March, with a further rise to £12.60 in August. In London, workers will see their hourly rates climb from £13.15 to £13.70 in March, then to £13.85 in August.

