Two lucky Brits hit the jackpot as November’s Premium Bonds draw hands out thousands in prizes 💰

Two UK savers have each won £1 million in the November 2025 Premium Bonds draw

Premium Bonds don’t earn interest; each £1 bond enters a monthly tax-free prize draw

Winners are chosen randomly by ERNIE, which has run draws since 1957

Savers can invest from £25 up to £50,000, with all money fully protected by the UK Government

November’s draw also awarded 75 prizes of £100,000 and nearly 19,000 high-value prizes

Two lucky savers are celebrating after each winning £1 million in the November 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Premium Bonds, run by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), offer a unique alternative to traditional savings accounts.

Instead of earning interest, each £1 bond is entered into a monthly prize draw with tax-free rewards ranging from £25 up to the £1 million jackpot.

Although returns aren’t guaranteed, your money remains completely secure. Savers can invest from just £25, up to a maximum of £50,000, either online via the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Two UK savers have each won £1 million in the November 2025 Premium Bonds draw (Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Winners are chosen at random by ERNIE (the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) which has been drawing numbers since 1957.

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds combine the safety of a guaranteed investment with the thrill of a potential life-changing prize.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from Shropshire and holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 258GE105589, was purchased 10 years ago in October 2015.

The second jackpot winner, from York, also has £50,000 invested. Their winning bond, 568FY679677, was bought more recently in February 2024.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 75 people won £100,000 each in November’s draw, with NS&I awarding 18,861 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

