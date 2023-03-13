Post Office in Aylesbury re-opens under new management after closing suddenly for two months

A Post Office in Aylesbury is re-opening under new management after closing suddenly for two months back in January.

Harvey Road Post Office in Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury, is re-opening today (13/3) under new management at the previous location.

The branch has been unavailable since January when it was forced to shut following the of the closure of the Midcounties Co-op store.

The ribbon cutting at Harvey Road Post Office with (l-r) Post Office trainer, Ashu Jain trainer, Post Office assistant Thomas Taylor post office assistant and Post Office Business Support Manager Joanne Scott-Ison.

The store has now been taken over by new owners and the Harvey Road Post Office has re-opened today (Monday 13 March) at 1pm.

Service has been restored at the same location on Harvey Road, Aylesbury, HP21 8AG.

The Post Office will offer 46 hours of service per week and opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am–5.30pm and Saturday: 9am–12.30pm.

Zoe Hall, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to the Harvey Road area of Aylesbury as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Harvey Road Post Office has re-opened after being forced to close for two months

This branch has a wide, automatic door and level access at the entrance. There is also parking available nearby.

With over 11,500 branches, Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more branches than all the banks and building societies combined.