These rare coins can sell for up to £150 🤑

The Royal Mint released 29 different 50p coins to commemorate the 2012 Olympics

Each represented a different sport or discipline

Some coins from this set can sell for up to £150, with the Football coin being the rarest among them

Recent sales data shows fluctuating values for these coins

To spot valuable coins, collectors should research designs, inspect coins for errors and condition and use tools like magnifying glasses for detailed examination

While the 2024 Paris Olympic Games play out in thrilling fashion on our TV screens, coin collectors may find their minds wandering back to the 2012 edition held in the UK.

That’s because in 2011, a year before the Olympics began, the Royal Mint released 29 different coins to celebrate the London games.

The Olympic set was notable for its designs (29 of them in total, each representing a specific Olympic sport or discipline), limited mintage and the interest it generated among collectors.

A coin's value typically increases if it has a lower mintage, which denotes the number of coins that were produced by the Mint. Particularly rare banknotes and coins can fetch several times their face value, so it’s worth checking if you have any hidden away.

For instance, some of the Olympic coins can sell for substantial amounts, with some still valued at up to £150 over a decade later. Among the Olympic 50p coins, the football coin is the rarest of the set, with only 1,125,500 minted.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Coins with manufacturing errors, known as "error" coins, are also often highly valued by collectors, such as the Aquatics error coin which has fetched £150 due to its design mistake. The standard 2012 Aquatics coin, with a mintage of 2,197,000, is less valuable.

The value of rare coins can fluctuate, and a coin's worth is ultimately determined by what buyers are willing to pay. Here is a list of the top ten rarest Olympic coins and their recent selling prices on eBay, as reported by The Sun:

Aquatics - The original Aquatics coin design, featuring the lines of the water over the face of the swimmer, can be worth a lot. One sold for £125 in February, though recent sales have been lower, with one selling for £4.30 in June.

- The original Aquatics coin design, featuring the lines of the water over the face of the swimmer, can be worth a lot. One sold for £125 in February, though recent sales have been lower, with one selling for £4.30 in June. Triathlon - The Triathlon coin, showing swimming, cycling and running figures, sold for £30 on 21 June. One is currently listed for £12 but has not sold.

- The Triathlon coin, showing swimming, cycling and running figures, sold for £30 on 21 June. One is currently listed for £12 but has not sold. Football - With 1,125,500 minted, the Football coin, depicting a football pitch, sold for £15 on 25 July. It has previously sold for up to £75.

- With 1,125,500 minted, the Football coin, depicting a football pitch, sold for £15 on 25 July. It has previously sold for up to £75. Judo - The Judo coin, depicting a judo throw, has recently sold for around £16, though prices have varied from £3.99 to £8.61.

- The Judo coin, depicting a judo throw, has recently sold for around £16, though prices have varied from £3.99 to £8.61. Tennis - Sold for £4 The Tennis coin, showing a ball over a net, recently sold for £2.20, down from £17.95 last year.

- Sold for £4 The Tennis coin, showing a ball over a net, recently sold for £2.20, down from £17.95 last year. Wrestling - The Wrestling coin, showing a wrestling match, recently sold for £11.95. Prices have dropped to around £7.65.

- The Wrestling coin, showing a wrestling match, recently sold for £11.95. Prices have dropped to around £7.65. Handball - The Handball coin, depicting an athlete throwing a ball, recently sold for £3.25, though there have been no recent sales.

- The Handball coin, depicting an athlete throwing a ball, recently sold for £3.25, though there have been no recent sales. Pentathlon - Featuring fencing, swimming, riding, and combined running and shooting, the Pentathlon coin previously sold for £8.99 but is now listed around £3.

- Featuring fencing, swimming, riding, and combined running and shooting, the Pentathlon coin previously sold for £8.99 but is now listed around £3. Goalball - The Goalball coin, showing a player in a sport for athletes with visual impairments, sold for £10.

- The Goalball coin, showing a player in a sport for athletes with visual impairments, sold for £10. Basketball - The Basketball coin, with a mintage of 1,689,500, has recently sold for around £2.25, down from £2.80.

Have you stumbled upon any of these rare 2012 Olympic coins in your change? Share your finds and experiences in the comments section.