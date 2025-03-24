The supermarket is streamlining its services, but it means tough times for some staff 😕

A UK supermarket has announced plans to close various in-store services, including cafes, convenience stores, and fresh food counters

Up to 365 jobs could be at risk, though many staff will be redeployed within the company

Affected closures include 52 cafes, 17 Morrisons Daily stores, 35 meat and fish counters, and 4 pharmacies

The supermarket chain said rising operational costs were to blame for the changes

One of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has announced that up to 365 jobs could be at risk due to plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists, and fresh food counters.

Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.

While many of the impacted staff are expected to be redeployed to other roles within the company, around 365 employees are still at risk of redundancy.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.

The closures will affect 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and four pharmacies.

Which Morrisons Daily stores are closing?

Morrisons Daily are smaller locations offering extended hours and focusing on local convenience.

The full list of Morrisons Daily stores set to close:

Bath, Moorland Road

Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street

Goring-By-Sea, Strand Parade

Gorleston, Lowestoft Road

Great Barr, Queslett Road

Haxby Village

Peebles, 3-5 Old Town

Poole, Waterloo Estate

Romsey, The Cornmarket

Selsdon, Featherbed Lane

Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road

Stewarton, Lainshaw Street

Tonbridge, Higham Lane Est

Whickham, Oakfield Road

Woking, Westfield Road

Wokingham, 40 Peach Street

Worle

Which Morrisons Cafés are closing?

Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh said Morrisons Café have “a bright future” in “most locations”, but “a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.

“In some stores where we are closing counters or Cafés, we plan to work with third parties to provide a relevant specialist offer.”

The full list of the Morrisons Cafés earmarked for closure:

Banchory North, Deeside Road

Bathgate

Bellshill, John Street

Blackburn, Railway Road

Borehamwood

Bradford, Thornbury

Brecon, Free Street

Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park

Caernarfon, North Road

Connah's Quay

Crowborough

Dumbarton, Glasgow Road

East Kilbride, Lindsayfield

East Kilbride, Stewartfield

Elland

Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre

Failsworth, Poplar Street

Glasgow, Newlands

Gloucester, Metz Way

Gorleston, Blackwell Road

Hadleigh

Helensburgh

High Wycombe, Temple End

Kirkham, Poulton Street

Largs, Irvine Road

Leeds, Horsforth

Leeds, Swinnow Road

Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street

Littlehampton, Wick

London, Harrow, Hatch End

London, Erith

London, Queensbury

London, Stratford

London, Wood Green

Lutterworth, Bitteswell Rd

Mansfield, Woodhouse

Newcastle, UT Cowgate

Northampton, Kettering Road

Oxted, Station Yard

Paisley, Falside Road

Portsmouth, Great Park

Reigate, Bell Street

Sidcup, Westwood Lane

Solihull, Warwick Rd

Stirchley

Troon, Academy Street

Warminster, Weymouth Street

Watford, Ascot Road

Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road

Weybridge, Monument Hill

Wishaw, Kirk Road

Which Market Kitchen locations are closing?

He added that Market Street is “a beacon of differentiation” for Morrisons, and that the company “remain committed to it”.

Aberdeen, King Street

Basingstoke, Thorneycroft

Brentford, Waterside

Cheltenham, Up Hatherley

Eccles, Irwell Place

Edgbaston

Gravesend, Coldharbour Road

Kirkby

Leeds, Kirkstall

Lincoln, Triton Road

Little Clacton, Centenary Way

London, Canning Town

London, Camden Town

Milton Keynes, Westcroft

Nottingham, Netherfield

Stoke, Festival Park

Tynemouth, Preston Grange

Verwood

Which Morrisons Pharmacies are closing?

The four pharmacies set to close are located at the Birmingham Small Heath, the Blackburn Railway Road, the Bradford Victoria, and the London Wood Green branches.

Which Morrisons Florists are closing?

Aberdeen, King Street

Bradford, Enterprise 5

Evesham, Four Pool Estate

London, Canning Town

Newcastle Under Lyme, Goose Street

Rubery, Bristol Road South

Sheffield, Meadowhead

Sheldon

St Albans, Hatfield Road

St Helens, Boundary Road

Stirchley

Sunderland, Doxford Park

Swinton, Swinton Hall Road

