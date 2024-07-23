Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are major health and environmental impacts to consider before we get to the costs💡

Log and wood burners have been in the news of late, with a local council issuing its first fine for illegal use

Wakefield Council took action following an increase in complaints about chimney smoke

UK log burner regulations require the use of approved appliances and fuels - so are they worth it?

Installing a log burner typically costs between £1,000 and £4,000, with annual running costs ranging from £300 to £500 for wood

Modern log burners achieve 70-85% efficiency, which is far behind the efficiency of gas and electric central heating systems

Log burners also emit particulate matter and other pollutants, posing significant health and ecological risks

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, a council issued its first fine utilising new powers to reduce the illegal use of household log burners.

Wakefield Council took action following an increase in complaints about chimney smoke due to the rising popularity of solid fuel appliances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The measures, implemented in December last year, allow environmental health officers to issue fixed penalty notices to curb “excessive smoke emissions.”

In the UK, the rules and regulations around using a wood burner can be complex and vary depending on several factors, including your location, the type of fuel used and specific local authority rules.

We’ve included a brief overview of the around log burners at the bottom of this article, but you can find a more in-depth guide by clicking here.

But can log burners really help you to save money on your heating costs? How expensive are they to install and run, and is the investment worth it, particularly in relation to the health and ecological risks? Here is everything you need to know...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Do log burners save money over central heating?

Modern log burners can be quite efficient, with some models achieving efficiency rates of 70-85%. But their efficiency can vary based on the quality of the wood or fuel that’s used, and the overall's design of the appliance.

For comparison’s sake, gas central heating typically has an efficiency of around 90-95% with modern condensing boilers, while electric central heating is nearly 100% efficient at the point of use.

That means nearly 100% of the energy fuel used (the electricity) is converted into heat; burning gas produces a flame, meaning some of that energy is instead converted into light.

How much do log burners cost?

The Installation costs of a new log burner can vary significantly, but generally range from £1,000 to £4,000. This includes the cost of the stove, chimney or flue installation and any necessary building work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since gas boiler systems typically require more extensive pipework to transport heated water around the home, their installation can cost between £2,000 and £4,500.

The installation costs of an electric central heating system are typically lower, ranging from £1,000 to £3,000, but the running costs can be higher.

How much do they cost to run?

For a log burner, well-seasoned wood (with a moisture content of less than 20%) can cost around £60 to £100 per cubic metre, with an annual cost of about £300 to £500 - depending on usage.

And, of course, using a log burner can potentially save money if you have a free or cheap local supply of wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gas heating costs again depend on usage, but average around £600 to £1,000 per year. Electricity is more expensive than gas, with annual costs ranging from £1,500 to £2,500.

But for most households, the savings compared to central heating - particularly gas-fuelled - may not be substantial, and the high initial installation cost and the need for regular log burner maintenance may also offset potential savings.

Is it worth it?

Then there are the environmental and health risks associated with log burners. Log burners pose significant health and environmental hazards compared to gas and electric heating.

Emissions from log burners can include particulate matter (PM), carbon monoxide and other pollutants that can harm respiratory health. Poorly maintained stoves or the burning of wet/treated wood can exacerbate these risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PMs are small particles made up of a variety of materials, some of which can be toxic, and some of which can enter the bloodstream and be transported around the body with serious impacts on health.

Central heating systems have minimal direct health risks if properly maintained, though gas systems can pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if there are leaks or faults.

While wood is a renewable energy source, burning it releases carbon dioxide and other pollutants - inefficient burning can lead to higher emissions

Wood burning is a major source of fine particulate matter, and domestic wood burning accounts for a significant proportion of emissions, sometimes even more than road traffic in certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the rules?

In the UK, the regulations for using a wood burner can be complex and depend on various factors, including your location, the type of fuel used and specific rules set by local authorities.

The Clean Air Act 1993 established Smoke Control Areas (SCAs) where only approved appliances and fuels can be used.

In SCAs, only Defra-exempt appliances (approved by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) are allowed. These appliances are designed to produce fewer smoke emissions and must be used with authorised fuels.

It is illegal to emit a substantial amount of smoke from a chimney in a Smoke Control Area, unless using an exempt appliance with approved fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities have the power to designate SCAs and enforce specific rules within their jurisdiction. The Environment Act 2021 gave local authorities more power to issue fines for excessive smoke emissions from wood burners and other solid fuel appliances.

SCAs are more common in urban areas, which generally have stricter regulations due to higher population density and air quality concerns.

Rural areas typically have more relaxed regulations, but they may still have SCAs, especially near protected natural areas or where air quality issues have been identified.

Depending on your local authority, fines may be issued for violations, and may increase for repeat offenders. Persistent non-compliance could also lead to prosecution and potentially more severe penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are not in a Smoke Control Area, the rules are generally less stringent, but there are still regulations and best practices to follow - even outside SCAs, the Clean Air Act 1993 prohibits emitting dark smoke from chimneys.

Some local authorities may also have additional guidelines or incentives for reducing air pollution from domestic heating, even outside SCAs.

In Scotland, the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Clean Air Act 1993 (as applicable in Scotland) govern air quality, with local authorities designating SCAs and enforcing regulations. Scotland has additional air quality targets and strategies that may affect the use of log burner.

In Northern Ireland, the regulations are governed by the Clean Air (Northern Ireland) Order 1981, which also establishes Smoke Control Areas where only approved appliances and fuels can be used. Local councils enforce these rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's important to check with your local council for specific regulations and guidelines in your area.