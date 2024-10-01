Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people are unable to access their online banking account with Halifax and Lloyds this morning.

A total of 5,000 customers have flagged the issue on Downdector, with nearly all the reports related to online banking, stating they are unable to transfer money and check their account balance.

Some customers are able to log in to the app, but aren’t able to check their transactions.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, one said: “Why can’t I transfer money out of any of my saving pots? There’s money in them, but all are saying ‘no available funds.’”

The high street lender has responded to customers' queries and said it working to resolve the issue.

Halifax said: "We know some customers are having issues with Internet Banking and Mobile Banking.

"We're sorry about this, and we're working to have it back to normal soon. We appreciate your patience".