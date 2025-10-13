Campaigners say older people are being left behind as calls grow for fairer access 🚌

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pensioners in England must now wait until age 67 to get a free bus pass

The change links eligibility to the rising State Pension age, up from 66

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, free bus travel still begins at 60

Local councils can still choose to fund earlier passes, as seen in London and Merseyside

A 100,000-strong petition is calling for equality on free travel for over-60s in England

Millions of older people in England are set to wait even longer before they can claim their free bus pass, as new rules officially tie eligibility to the rising State Pension age.

The change, which quietly took effect this month, means people in England will now need to wait until age 67 before qualifying for a free travel pass, a full seven years later than those living in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, where eligibility begins at 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move follows the gradual increase of the State Pension age from 66 to 67, due to be fully rolled out by 2028. Since free bus travel in England is linked to this pension milestone, the qualifying age for concessionary passes automatically rises in step.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that the age change is now in effect, marking a significant shift for thousands approaching retirement.

A man looks out from the window of a bus at the town's bus station in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Pensioners in England must now wait until age 67 to get a free bus pass (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

For many, this means an extra year of paying full fares, or staying at home, before being able to access the free off-peak travel that millions rely on for independence and social connection.

In a statement, a DfT spokesperson said: “We fully recognise that bus passes are vital to many older people, providing access to essential services and helping people stay connected through free local travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re continuing to support local areas to improve reliability, affordability and coverage.”

Under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme, anyone who has reached State Pension age, or has an eligible disability, can travel for free on local buses during off-peak hours (from 9.30am to 11pm on weekdays, and all day at weekends and on Bank Holidays).

Why the age is increasing

The shift stems from the Pensions Act 2014, which set out the timetable for raising the State Pension age in line with rising life expectancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law brought forward the increase from 66 to 67 by eight years, with another jump to 68 expected between 2044 and 2046.

As a result, anyone born between March 6, 1961 and April 5, 1977 will now be eligible for both their State Pension and their free bus pass at age 67.

Can my local council still offer free bus passes?

While the national minimum age is fixed by the DfT, local councils can choose to offer earlier or more generous travel discounts using their own budgets.

London, for example, provides a 60+ Oyster photocard funded by Transport for London (TfL), and Merseyside operates a similar locally funded scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DfT says it has given councils flexibility and additional funding to support their own priorities: “Local authorities in England have the power to offer concessions in addition to their statutory obligations… depending on the needs and priorities of each area.”

READ MORE: Promising update on bus passes for over 60s as Labour confirms councils can cut age

Could the age change be reversed?

The policy has sparked backlash among campaigners and older residents, who argue that England’s pensioners are being left behind compared to their devolved-nation counterparts.

A petition signed by over 100,000 people has called on the Government to extend free bus travel to everyone aged 60 and over in England, matching the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argues that many older people are cutting back on driving and rely on public transport for social and practical reasons.

“The current situation is unjust,” the petition states. “We want equality for everyone over 60.”

But the DfT says any change must be “carefully considered” due to cost pressures, with the English concessionary scheme already costing around £700 million a year.

At the same time, ministers say that more funding is being injected into bus networks overall, including £1 billion for local transport improvements announced in the most recent Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for those approaching retirement, the message is clear: unless your local council offers an early travel pass, the wait for free bus travel will continue until your 67th birthday.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.