First look as popular store returns to Aylesbury shopping centre better than ever

By Damien Lucas
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
A popular store has returned to Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury and it is better than ever, promising a ‘bigger selection’ for customers.

Footwear retailer shoezone, will reopen its store in Aylesbury this Saturday, 19th July.

The renewed space on 22 Friars Square, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP20 2SP will make its return with a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands for women, men, and children.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am – 5.30 pm, and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. These deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers.

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, shoezone will stock its own brands and a variety of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Heavenly Feet and Osaga.

Store Manager Collette Howlett has also revealed that a vacant job role will be available, with the recruitment process to begin following the reopening.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Aylesbury which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

You can visit the relaunched Aylesbury store from Saturday, 19th July. For more information, visit the store’s website.

Friars Square Shopping Centre, Aylesbury. Photo: Archive

1. First look around new and improved store as Shoezone returns to Aylesbury

Friars Square Shopping Centre, Aylesbury. Photo: Archive Photo: Bucks Herald

Photo Sales
The front of the new shoezone store in Aylesbury. Photo: shoezone

2. First look around new and improved store as Shoezone returns to Aylesbury

The front of the new shoezone store in Aylesbury. Photo: shoezone Photo: shoezone

Photo Sales
To celebrate the relaunch, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. Photo: shoezone

3. First look around new and improved store as Shoezone returns to Aylesbury

To celebrate the relaunch, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. Photo: shoezone Photo: shoezone

Photo Sales
Deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers. Photo: shoezone

4. First look around new and improved store as Shoezone returns to Aylesbury

Deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers. Photo: shoezone Photo: shoezone

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice