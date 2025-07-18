First look as popular store returns to Aylesbury shopping centre better than ever

Footwear retailer shoezone, will reopen its store in Aylesbury this Saturday, 19th July.

The renewed space on 22 Friars Square, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP20 2SP will make its return with a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands for women, men, and children.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am – 5.30 pm, and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, shoezone will have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. These deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers.

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, shoezone will stock its own brands and a variety of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Heavenly Feet and Osaga.

Store Manager Collette Howlett has also revealed that a vacant job role will be available, with the recruitment process to begin following the reopening.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Aylesbury which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

You can visit the relaunched Aylesbury store from Saturday, 19th July. For more information, visit the store’s website.

