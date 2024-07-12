Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday 14 July

Major supermarkets are adjusting their opening hours to allow employees to watch the game or recover on Monday morning

Lidl stores in England will open one hour later than usual on Monday morning

Poundland stores in England will open 30 minutes later than usual on Monday

Sainsbury’s and Tesco will close their smaller stores earlier on Sunday to enable staff to watch the final

England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July, following a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

Ollie Watkins scored a dramatic last-minute winner in Dortmund on Wednesday (10 July), securing England’s men a spot in their first major final on foreign soil.

Whatever happens, the final is sure to be a big moment across the nation, with football fans and non-football fans alike coming together to cheer on the team in the hopes of securing a historic trophy.

That means that many businesses are altering their opening hours either to give employees ample time to make it home or to the pub to watch the game, or to give them an extra hour or two to sleep off the previous night’s “fun” on Monday morning.

That includes major supermarkets, who may be closing or opening at different times over this weekend. These are the altered opening and closing hours we’ve found around the game so far. We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

Lidl

Lidl has announced that its stores in England will open one hour later on the Monday morning following the match.

Most Lidl stores typically open at 8am on Mondays, so after the England match, they will open at 9am. Since opening times can vary by location, you should use the Lidl online tool to check the exact times for your local store.

Stores in Scotland and Wales will operate as usual, and regular hours for England stores will resume on Tuesday 16 July.

Poundland

All Poundland stores will operate under their normal hours on Sunday, But on Monday, all of its over 600 stores in England will open 30 minutes later than usual.

For instance, if your local Poundland typically opens at 8am, it will open at 8.30 am instead. Search online to find the the exact times for your local store.

Poundland said that this adjustment will allow its workers to "fully enjoy” the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's will be closing over 1,000 of its ‘Local’ convenience stores and petrol filling stations early across England on Sunday, at 7.30 pm instead of their usual time of 10pm or 11pm.

These stores will still open at their normal time on Sunday morning, and Sainsbury's larger supermarket stores will not be affected as they typically close before the 8pm kick-off anyway.

Any groceries ordered online for delivery after this time will still be honoured, and all branches will reopen at their usual time on Monday.

Tesco

The UK’s largest grocer will close over 1,800 of its Express stores at 7.30pm on Sunday instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm.

The move is designed to enable employees to watch a final featuring England, and Tesco has said the change will allow thousands of staff members to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off.

Employees will still receive their normal pay for those hours, meaning staff who do not wish to watch the match will still be paid as usual. Because the match falls on a Sunday, the retailer’s larger stores in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off.

All stores will then reopen as normal on Monday morning, with the majority from 6am or 7am. Tesco has assured customers that stores will still be open as normal during the day on Sunday, so they can stock up on essential pre-match supplies.

