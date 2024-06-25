Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🔍 Citizens Advice has revealed shocking customer service ratings in its latest energy supplier report 😡

EDF and Utilita rated lowest for customer service by Citizens Advice in recent ranking

Historic lows in industry-wide customer service ratings as record numbers seek energy assistance

Average customer ratings have dropped 10.5% since 2021

Over five million UK households are in debt to their energy suppliers

Citizens Advice calls for "Consumer Duty" to enhance Ofgem's oversight amid poor service complaints

EDF and Utilita have been identified as the poorest performers for customer service among energy suppliers in the latest quarterly ranking by Citizens Advice.

According to the consumer charity, customer service ratings within the industry have reached historic lows, with a record number of households seeking assistance for energy-related matters between January and March.

Research conducted by the charity indicates that over five million people in the UK reside in households that owe money to their energy supplier.

Average customer ratings for companies have dropped by 10.5% compared to the same period in 2021 and have remained stagnant since late 2023.

The charity said customer service standards had still not returned to levels seen before the energy crisis, which caused many more people to need support from their suppliers with issues like debt and the force-fitting of prepayment meters.

Citizens Advice is calling for the introduction of a “Consumer Duty” – a new set of rules that would give Ofgem stronger powers to hold companies to account and help bring an end to “years of poor customer service”.

The best for customer service

The latest ranking puts Ecotricity at the top of the table, followed by Outfox the Market, Ovo Energy and Utility Warehouse.

Also in the top 10, E (Gas and Electricity) ranked at number five, with E.ON, ScottishPower, Good Energy, Rebel Energy and Octopus Energy following behind.

And the worst...

In the lower third, Co-Operative Energy ranked at number 11 with a score of 2.52, followed by Boost Power and So Energy. British Gas ranked number 14 with a two-star score of 2.39.

EDF, one of the highest-scoring suppliers this time last year, has fallen to the very bottom after its average call waiting times jumped from just under a minute to more than five minutes in less than a year.

An EDF spokeswoman said: “We recognise our call answer times haven’t been up to the high standards we set ourselves and we’re committed to doing better, getting back to the market-leading service our customers expect.”

Utilita has improved since last quarter but remains one of the lowest-rated suppliers. Utilita said: “We must not underestimate how savvy consumers are today. They will realise the Star Rating contradicts other market-wide supplier assessments – including those of Ofgem, Trustpilot and Which? – where Utilita performs consistently well.”

Why is customer service so bad?

Citizens Advice said there had been an improvement in average call waiting times following new guidance from Ofgem in December. But companies were performing badly on their ability to resolve customer complaints, which had brought overall ratings down.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “When millions are struggling to afford the essentials, it’s completely unacceptable that energy companies are failing to give their customers proper support.

“Citizens Advice has long called for Ofgem to be given stronger powers to hold suppliers to account on customer service. That must include tackling the complaints backlog before next winter.

“News that bills are dropping slightly from July will be cold comfort for the record numbers seeking help from our advisers. The next government must introduce better targeted energy bill support for those struggling to keep the lights on or cook a hot meal.”