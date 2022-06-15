Supermarkets in Aylesbury how much price of value range groceries has increased amid cost of living crisis

NationalWorld has assessed the price increases implemented by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all of which have stores in Aylesbury.

The supermarket chains have increased prices on almost 200 products included within their basic grocery ranges.

NationalWorld has been tracking the price of almost 700 basic range products at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Aldi, taking an online price snapshot on the first Monday of each month.

Between 2 May and 6 June we recorded price rises of up to 100% for 175 products across the five shops – up from around 100 the previous month. A further five products increased in price since the last time they were available online.

The charity Feeding Britain says NationalWorld’s research chimes with its own experience of increasing food poverty, adding that low-income families across the country are “being clobbered” by rising costs for basic essentials.

Charity director Andrew Forsey said the organisation had seen people who for the first time in their lives are struggling to put food on the table, including those in full-time work and pensioners.

“Life is an enormous struggle for all too many people who are being clobbered by those price rises in basic essentials,” he said.

“What we see at Feeding Britain is that often when pressures are being applied to household budgets, food is the first item to be sacrificed because no one kicks you out or sends you to jail if you don’t buy food whereas they could do if you don’t pay the rent or the bills.”

What brands are included?

While Asda and Morrisons are home to a single budget product line (Asda Smart Price and Morrisons Savers) Tesco and Sainsbury’s both ditched their value lines in recent years, replacing them with a range of in-house brands in an effort to keep up with German rivals Aldi and Lidl.

At Tesco these include Ms Molly’s (confectionery and treats), Stockwell and Co (food cupboard essentials) and Creamfields (dairy products).

Sainsbury’s meanwhile boasts Hubbard Foodstores (stock cupboard essentials), J James and Family (fresh and frozen meat and fish) and Stamford Street (chilled products such as ready meals), among others.

Aldi carries an Everyday Essentials value range. However, many products that are not part of this specific value range have a price point similar to budget items at other supermarkets.

Asda announced earlier this year that it was scrapping the Smart Price line and replacing it with one called Just Essentials, which is currently being rolled out. NationalWorld is monitoring how prices have changed for like-for-like replacements.

Asda

Asda put up prices for 46 of the 157 products NationalWorld etracked from its value range – Smart Price, Farm Stores (its budget meat fruit and vegetable range) and the new Just Essentials replacements.

That was 29% of the products tracked. It made just 12 price decreases during the same period. Of the 46 products with price rises, 10 had seen price rises for two months in a row.

Between 2 May and 6 June, Asda replaced 28 products with new Just Essentials versions. Of these, eight were more expensive than the item they replaced, while four were cheaper.

The full list of items that saw price rises, ranked by percentage increase is below:

Asda smart price brown sauce 460g – 45p up to 56p, rise of 24%

ASDA Smart Price Mushy Peas 300g – 21p up to 25p, rise of 19% (was 18p on 4 April)

ASDA Smart Price Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce 395g – 16p up to 19p, rise of 19%

ASDA Farm Stores Seedless Grapes 500g – £1.09 up to £1.27, rise of 17% (was £1.06 on 4 April) – new name: Just Essentials Seedless Grapes

ASDA Smart Price Cola 2l – 20p up to 23p, rise of 15%

ASDA Smart Price Chunky Chicken in White Sauce 392g – £1 up to £1.15, rise of 15%

ASDA Smart Price Garden Peas in Water 300g – 21p up to 24p, rise of 14%

Asda smart price chopped tomatoes in tomato juice 400g – 28p up to 32p, rise of 14%

ASDA Gravy Granules 200g – 28p up to 32p, rise of 14% (was 25p on 4 April)

ASDA Smart Price Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g – 22p up to 25p, rise of 14%

ASDA Smart Price Lemonade 2l – 23p up to 26p, rise of 13%

ASDA Smart Price Corned Beef 340g – £1.55 up to £1.75, rise of 13%

Asda smart price chicken paste 75g – 25p up to 28p, rise of 12%

Asda smart price 15 eggs – £1.18 up to £1.32, rise of 12%

ASDA Smart Price Salted Cashew Nuts 125g – 70p up to 78p, rise of 11%

ASDA Smart Price Mayonnaise 500g – 44p up to 49p, rise of 11% (was 41p on 4 April)

ASDA Farm Stores Beef Roasting Joint (Typically 1.4KG) – £9.79 up to £10.85, rise of 11%

ASDA Smart Price Coleslaw 300g – 37p up to 41p, rise of 11%

ASDA Smart Price Minced Beef & Vegetable Pasty 150g – 37p up to 41p, rise of 11%

ASDA Smart Price 8 Fruit Flavoured Ice Lollies 8x35 – 75p up to 83p, rise of 11%

Asda smart price 20 sausages 907g – £1 up to £1.1, rise of 10%

Asda smart price red kidney beans in water 400g – 30p up to 33p, rise of 10%

ASDA Smart Price Chilli Con Carne 392g – 65p up to 71p, rise of 9%

ASDA Smart Price Ready to Serve Custard 385g – 33p up to 36p, rise of 9% (was 30p on 4 April)

ASDA Farm Stores White Potatoes 2.5k – 91p up to 99p, rise of 9% – new name: Just Essentials White Potatoes

ASDA Smart Price Sweetcorn in Water 326g – 35p up to 38p, rise of 9%

ASDA Farm Stores Pork Belly Slices (Typically 750G) – £3.35 up to £3.63, rise of 8% – new name: Just Essentials Pork Belly Slices

ASDA Smart Price Chicken Roll 400g – £1.20 up to £1.30, rise of 8% (was £1.10 on 4 April)

ASDA Smart Price Assorted maize Snacks 12x16g – 88p up to 95p, rise of 8%

ASDA Smart Price 4 Cheese & Bean Bakes 4x100g – 93p up to £1, rise of 8% (returned to same price as on 4 April when it was also £1)

Asda smart price vanilla soft scoop ice cream 2L – 95p up to £1.02, rise of 7%

ASDA Smart Price Medium Roast Instant Coffee 100G – 70p up to 75p, rise of 7%

ASDA Farm Stores Round Lettuce – 42p up to 45p, rise of 7%

ASDA Smart Price 4 Large Snack Pork Pies 440g – £1.44 up to £1.54, rise of 7%

ASDA Farm Stores Chicken Thigh Portions (contains bones) 1.1kg – £1.82 up to £1.94, rise of 7% – new name: Just Essentials chicken thigh portions

ASDA Smart Price Salted Peanuts 200g – 46p to 49p, rise of 7%

ASDA Smart Price Caramel Wafers 5pk – 50p up to 53p, rise of 6%

ASDA Smart Price 3 Strawberry Trifles 3x113 – 85p up to 90p, rise of 6%

ASDA Farm Stores Kiwis 6pk – 78p up to 82p, rise of 5% (was 67p on 4 April) – new name: Just Essentials kiwis

ASDA Smart Price Pork Luncheon Meat Slices 250g – 82p up to 86p, rise of 5% (Was 79p on 4 April)

ASDA Smart Price Stewed Steak 392G – £1.75 up to £1.82, rise of 4% (was £1.59 on 4 April)

ASDA Smart Price 8 Pork Sausage Rolls 480g – 85p up to 88p, rise of 4%

Asda smart price milk chocolate digestive bars 20x19g – £1.25 up to £1.28, rise of 2%

ASDA Farm Stores Mixed Peppers (Colour may vary) 3pk – 98p up to £1, rise of 2% (Was 92p on 4 April)

ASDA Farm Stores Pork Chops (Typically 760g) – £2.65 up to £2.68, rise of 1% – new name: Just Essentials Pork Chops

ASDA Farm Stores Whole Chicken (Typically 1.2kg) – £2.46 up to £2.48, rise of 1%

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know that many customers are finding things tough at the moment and we are focussed on keeping prices down for them.

“Despite rising inflation in the market, we have either reduced or held prices on 113 of the products featured in this survey.”

Tesco

There were 229 items from Tesco included in NationalWorld’s tracker, of which 51 went up since May.

A further five products that were not available in May had increased in price since we last took a snapshot in April or March.

That means 25% of the offering was affected. A total of 18 items went up in price for two consecutive months. There were just six price decreases between May and June.

The full list of items that saw price rises, ranked by percentage increase is below:

Growers Harvest Orange Juice 3X200ml – 40p up to 59p, rise of 48%

Butcher's choice 20 pork sausages 907g – £1 up to £1.25, rise of 25%

Ms Molly's Flapjack Traybake 360G – 80p up to £1, rise of 25%

Hearty Food Co Potato Croquette 700G – 73p up to 90p, rise of 23% (was 61p on 4 April)

Eastmans Steak Pie 150G – 74p up to 90p, rise of 22%

Woodside Farms 8 Pork Sausages 454G – 83p up to £1, rise of 21% (Was 80p on 4 April)

Suntrail Farms Red Grapes 500G – £1.06 up to £1.24, rise of 17%

Suntrail Farms Green Grapes 500G – £1.06 up to £1.24, rise of 17%

Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G – 69p up to 80p, rise of 16%

Creamfields 4 Pack Strawberry Raspberry Yogurt Pouches 320G – 75p up to 85p, rise of 13%

Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G – 76p up to 86p, rise of 13%

Eastmans Garlic Sausage 10 Slices 125G – 76p up to 86p, rise of 13%

Hearty Food Co. Cheese & Tomato Pizza 114G – 49p up to 55p, rise of 12%

Stockwell and co plain flour 1.5kg – 49p up to 55p, rise of 12% (was 45p on 4 April)

Stockwell and co self raising flour 1.5kg – 49p up to 55p, rise of 12% (Was 45p on 4 April)

Ms Mollys Digestive biscuits 400g – 35p up to 39p, rise of 11%

Stockwell and co orange marmalade 454g – 27p up to 30p, rise of 11%

Stockwell and co strawberry jam 454g – 28p up to 31p, rise of 11%

H.W.Nevills Plain Croissants 8 Pack – 99p up to £1.09, rise of 10%

Hearty food co straight cut chips 1.5kg – 90p up to 99p, rise of 10%

Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G – 69p up to 75p, rise of 9%

Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G – 69p up to 75p, rise of 9%

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G – 69p up to 75p, rise of 9%

Hearty Food Co Chicken & Mushroom Flavoured Noodles 70G – 35p up to 38p, rise of 9%

Hearty Food Co Spicy Curry Flavoured Noodles 70G – 35p up to 38p, rise of 9%

Creamfields Grana Padano Wedge 175G – £1.65 up to £1.79, rise of 9%

Stockwell and co brown sauce 530g – 64p up to 69p, rise of 8%

Creamfields Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G – 55p up to 59p, rise of 7%

Creamfields Fat Free Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G – 55p up to 59p, rise of 7%

Stockwell & Co. Variety Pack Crisps 6X25g – 69p up to 74p, rise of 7%

Creamfields Grated Mature Cheddar 250G – £1.49 up to 1.59, rise of 7%

Creamfields Grated Lighter Mature Cheese 250G – £1.49 up to 1.59, rise of 7%

Suntrail Farms Kiwi X6 – 75p up to 79p, rise of 5% (was 67p on 4 April)

Willow Farm Chicken Drumsticks 900G - 1.2Kg – £1.88 up to £1.98, rise of 5%

Creamfields Lighter Mature Cheese 400G – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5% (Was £1.78 on 4 April)

Hearty Food Company Mac 'N' Cheese 400G – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5%

Creamfields mature white cheddar 400g – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5% (Was £1.79 on 4 April)

Creamfields medium white cheddar 400g – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5% (Was £1.79 on 4 April)

Creamfields mild white cheddar 400g – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5% (Was £1.79 on 4 April)

Creamfields Red Leicester Cheese 400G – £1.89 up to £1.99, rise of 5% (Was £1.79 on 4 April)

Willow Farm Chicken Thighs 900G - 1.2Kg – £2.09 up to £2.19, rise of 5% (was £1.94 on 4 April)

Stockwell and co honey 340g – 69p up to 72p, rise of 4%

Stockwell and co granola 1kg – £1.39 up to £1.45, rise of 4%

Creamfields double cream 300ml – 95p up to 99p, rise of 4%

Grower's Harvest Island Mix 300G – £1.25 up to £1.29, rise of 3%

Grower's Harvest Trail Mix 300G – £1.25 up to £1.29, rise of 3%

Nightingale Farms Peppers 375G – 95p up to 98p, rise of 3% (was 89p on 4 April)

Redmere Farms Red Onion 1Kg – 70p up to 72p, rise of 3% (Was 67p on 4 April)

Stockwell and co instant coffee 100g – 83p up to 85p, rise of 2% (Was 75p on 4 April)

Nightingale Farms Celery Each – 46p up to 47p, rise of 2% (Was 43p on 4 April)

Willow Farm Chicken Breast Portions 900G -1.2Kg – £5.66 up to £5.72, rise of 1% (was £5.45 on 4 April)

Items that were unavailable in May but which had gone up in price in June relative to either March or April were:

Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Nectarines – 95p on 28 March, £1.39 on 6 June

H.W Nevills 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wrap – 69p on 28 March, 85p on 6 June

Eastmans Corned Beef Slices 150G – £1.11 on 4 April, £1.25 on 6 June

Redmere Farms Baby Potato 1Kg – 79p on 4 April, 81p on 6 June

Stockwell & Co Lightly Salted Tortilla 200G – 45p on 4 April, 48p on 6 June

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “With household budgets under increasing pressure we are absolutely committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on the cost of the weekly shop.

“We have significantly increased the number of value lines we offer and whether it’s price matching basics to Aldi prices, promising Low Everyday Prices on household staples, or offering exclusive deals and rewards through thousands of Clubcard Prices – we’re more committed than ever to providing our customers with great value.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s increased the price of 38 out of the 137 items in our price tracker, or 28% of the total.

There was only one price drop during that time, while four items went up for two consecutive months.

The full list of items that saw price rises, ranked by percentage increase is below:

House 247 bio laundry liquid 980ml – 75 up to £1.50, rise of 100%

Hubbard's Foodstore Sparkling Waters 2L – 17p up to 23p, rise of 35%

Mary Ann's Dairy Low Fat Fruit Yogurts Peach and Strawberry 4x125g – 60p up to 80p, rise of 33%

Stamford Street fish fingers x 10 250g – 69p up to 90p, rise of 30%

Sainsbury's Simply Muesli 1kg – £1.20 up to £1.40, rise of 17%

Hubbard's foodstore chocolate spread 400g – 99p up to £1.15, rise of 16%

Hubbard’s Foodstore Chicken Curry 392g – £1.29 up to £1.49, rise of 16%

Lovett's digestive biscuits 400g – 35p up to 39p, rise of 11%

Hubbard's foodstore crunchy peanut butter 340g – 89p up to 99p, rise of 11%

Hubbard's foodstore pasta shapes 1kg – 58p up to 64p, rise of 10%

Lovett's Family Favourites Profiterole Desserts 2x80g – £1 up to £1.10, rise of 10%

J James & Family Frozen Cooked & Peeled Coldwater Prawns 250g – £2.75 up to £3, rise of 9% (was £2.50 on 4 April)

J James & Family Breaded Fresh British Chicken Steaks x4 500g – £2.20 up to £2.40, rise of 9%

Mary Ann's dairy soft cheese 200g – 69p up to 75p, rise of 9%

Hubard's foodstore mayonnaise 500ml – 60p up to 65p, rise of 8%

Hubbard's foodstore brown sauce 450g – 54p up to 58p, rise of 7%

J James and family breaded fresh British chicken goujons 270g – £1.49 up to £1.60, rise of 7%

J James and family unsmoked back bacon x 8 200g – 83p up to 89p, rise of 7%

J James frozen thick pork sausages 20 1kg – £1.40 up to £1.50, rise of 7%

J James White Fish Fillets 520g – £2.20 up to £2.35, rise of 7%

J James Cod In Parsley Sauce x2 380g – £2.99 up to £3.19, rise of 7%

J James & Family British Cooked Chicken Slices x12 300g – £1.59 up to £1.69, rise of 6% (was £1.45 on 4 April)

Stamford Street Minced Beef Hotpot 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Beef Lasagne 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Chicken Curry 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Chicken Hotpot 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Cottage Pie 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Macaroni Cheese 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Spaghetti Bolognese 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Stamford Street Sweet & Sour Chicken 400g (Meal for 1) – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

Sainsbury's Allcroft Pork Pies x4 200g – 85p up to 90p, rise of 6%

Mary Ann's Dairy red leicester 600g – £2.84 up to £2.99, rise of 5% (was £2.69 on 4 April)

J James and family smoked british gammon steak 200g – £1.33 up to £1.4, rise of 5%

J James and family unsmoked british gammon steak 200g – £1.33 up to £1.4, rise of 5%

Hubbard's Clear honey 340g – 69p up to 72p, rise of 4%

J James Free Range Eggs Mixed Weight x10 – £1.26 up to £1.30, rise of 3% (Was £1.19 on 4 April)

Hubbard's Foodstore Instant Coffee 200g – £1.65 up to £1.69, rise of 2%

J James pollock white fish steaks 520g – £3.20 up to £3.25, rise of 2%

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We know that customers are counting every penny right now and we are relentlessly focused on keeping prices low – especially on the products that our customers buy most often such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy and fresh produce.

“While prices can go both up and down for a variety of reasons, our targeted campaigns such as our Sainsbury’s Quality, Aldi Price Match and Price Lock promise give customers reassurance they don’t need to go anywhere else to get the best deals.”

Morrisons

There were 43 products from Morrisons included in our tracker, of which 20 (47%) saw price rises between May and June. Several of these however returned to the price they had been at in the previous month, following a price cut.

One item went up in price in two consecutive months.

Morrisons has recently expanded its Savers range significantly, and from next month around 100 products will be included in our price tracker.

The full list of items that saw price rises, ranked by percentage increase is below:

Morrisons Savers Sultana Scones 10 per pack – 49p up to 65p, rise of 33%

Morrisons Savers Toilet Rolls 6 per pack – 97p up to £1.25, rise of 29% (returned to April’s price of £1.25)

Morrisons Savers 15 Cheese Slices 255g – 75p up to 88p, rise of 17%

Morrisons Savers Lard 250g – 39p up to 45p, rise of 15% (returned to April’s price of 45p)

Morrisons savers soft cheese 250g – 70p up tp 80p, rise of 14%

Morrisons savers beef and pork mince frozen 1kg – £3.50 up to £3.99, rise of 14%

Morrisons Savers Jumbo Kitchen Towel Roll – 99p up to £1.10, rise of 11% (returned to April’s price of £1.10)

Morrisons Savers Sultanas 500g – 99p up to £1.09, rise of 10% (returmed to April’s price of 99p)

Morrisons Savers White Chocolate 100g – 30p up to 33p, rise of 10%

Morrisons Savers Soft Buttery Spread 1kg – £1.38 up to £1.50, rise of 9%

Morrisons Savers Spaghetti Bolognese 400g – £1.20 up to £1.30, rise of 8%

Morrisons Savers Long Life Skimmed Milk 1L – 55p up to 59p, rise of 7%

Morrisons savers tea bags 80 200g – 55p up to 59p, rise of 7%

Morrisons Savers Ice Lollies 8 x 35ml – 70p up to 75p, rise of 7%

Morrisons Savers Garlic Baguettes 150g – 28p up to 30p, rise of 7% (returned to April’s price of 30p)

Morrisons Savers Cottage Cheese 300g – 65p up to 69p, rise of 6%

M savers Potatoes (540g) 360g – 33p up to 35p, rise of 6%

Morrisons Savers Laundry Powder 3.333kg – £2.45 up to £2.59, rise of 6% (returned to April’s price of £2.59)

Morrisons savers chocolate digestive bars 20 (no grams) – £1.25 up to £1.30, rise of 4% (returned to April’s price of £1.30)

Morrisons Savers Burgers 8 x 49g – £1.28 up to £1.30, rise of 2% (returned to April’s price of £1.30)

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are doing everything we can to keep all of our prices as low as we can for our customers. Due to current global pressures on our food supply chains, the cost of 12 of these Savers products has gone up within the last three months – similar to increases we have also seen in our mid and top tier product ranges."

Aldi

While prices at Aldi have been relatively stable during previous price snapshots taken by NationalWorld, this month there were far more price hikes, putting the budget supermarket more on a par with other chains.

Of the 93 products captured by our price tracker, 20 (22%) saw price increases between May and June. There were also five products with price decreases.

Everyday Essentials Family Pack Peppers 600g – 96p up to £1.16, rise of 21%

Everyday Essentials White Grapes 500g – £1.06 up to £1.24, rise of 17%

Everyday Essentials Red Grapes 500g – £1.06 up to £1.24, rise of 17%

Everyday Essentials Diet Lemonade 2 Litres – 20p up to 23p, rise of 15%

Everyday Essentials Spaghetti 500g – 20p up to 23p, rise of 15%

Everyday Essentials Blueberries 125g – 89p up to 99p, rise of 11%

Everyday Essentials Strawberry Jam 454g – 28p up to 31p, rise of 11%

Everyday Essentials Penne pasta 500g – 29p up to 32p, rise of 10%

Everyday Essentials Breaded ham 15 slices 400g – £1.69 up to £1.85, rise of 9%

Everyday Essentials Honey cured ham 15 slice 400g – £1.69 up to £1.85, rise of 9%

Everyday Essentials Eggs from caged hens class a 15 – £1.18 up to £1.29, ris of 9%

Everyday Essentials Smoked Back Bacon Bumper Pack 1kg – £3.49 p to £3.79, rise of 9%

Everyday Essentials Unsmoked Back Bacon Bumper Pack 1kg – £3.49 p to £3.79, rise of 9%

Everyday Essentials Red Onions 1kg – 63p up to 67p, rise of 6%

Everyday Essentials Plums 400g – 59p up to 62p, rise of 5%

Everyday Essentials 4 Salmon Fillets Typically 0.4kg – £4.20 up to £4.40, rise of 5%

Everyday Essentials Clear honey 340g – 69p up to 72p, rise of 4%

Everyday Essentials Easy Peelers 600g – 69p up to 72p, rise of 4%

Everyday Essentials Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 314g – 67p up to 69p, rise of 3%

A Aldi spokesman said: “We are the lowest priced supermarket in Britain and our customers always pay less for their shop with Aldi, which is why we were named 2021 Cheapest Supermarket of the Year by consumer champion Which?.