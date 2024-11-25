RSPCA reveals shocking increase in animals abandoned after this cat was dumped in Aylesbury

Figures released by the RSPCA today (Monday) show there’s been a 14% increase in animals abandoned in the area since the cost-of-living crisis began.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures have shot up from 166 in 2021 to 189 in 2023 – just when the cost-of-living crisis began to kick in.

Across England and Wales, the figures are even more shocking – rising from 3,071 during the winter period of 2021 to a staggering 4,630 last winter – a 51% increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, this is the reality of animals like five-year-old Dragonfly. This black and white female cat was abandoned in July in a car park in Aylesbury along with her friend Butterfly. A woman was seen dumping the cats in two pet carriers before driving off.

This black and white female cat called Dragonfly was abandoned in a car park in Aylesbury

The two felines were given some much needed TLC at RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre where the staff very quickly realised Dragonfly was overweight – weighing 7.7kg which is nearly double the average weight an adult cat should be.

Julie Allen, animal centre manager, said at the time: “Poor Dragonfly and Butterfly were left abandoned in pet carriers and they were very lucky that they were spotted when they were and got the care they needed. Dragonfly was put on a strict diet since in our care and slowly but surely, her weight came down. Her friend Butterfly was also an overweight girl though not as chunky as Dragonfly.”

Both cats have since been rehomed.

The RSPCA believes the surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the increase in people dumping their pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: “Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.

“So please join The Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”