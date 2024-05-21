Aylesbury foodbank breaks unwanted record as demand continues to increase
Aylesbury Foodbank has once again recorded record demand for food parcels locally.
New figures released last week show a 16 per cent increase in the number of people in need of help from Aylesbury Foodbank. Data covering April 2023 to March 2024 shows that there was also a 20 per cent increase in single people visiting the food bank.
In total, 13,444 emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship across Aylesbury Vale in the last year – with 4,511 of these going to children.
New data from the not-for-profit service shows that more and more people are struggling to afford essentials such as food.
The levels of need were particularly acute in October which was the busiest month for Aylesbury Foodbank, with 1,208 emergency food parcels provided by staff and volunteers.
Heather-Joy Garrett, operations manager at Aylesbury Foodbank said: "In the year April 2023 to March 2024 Aylesbury Foodbank has seen an overall increase in need of 16 per cent making it our busiest year ever. The largest increase was that of 20 per cent more single people need our help, due to the increasing cost of rents locally not being matched by an equivalent increase in Local Housing Allowance.
“In the same period overall donations have gone up by 11 per cent but although local people have donated an amazing 17 per cent more than the year before we have had to increase our purchases by 57 per cent to make up the difference.
“It is shocking that in 2024 there is such an increasing need for foodbanks and the importance of campaigns, like the Trussell Trust’s Guarantee our Essentials, cannot be over-emphasised.”
A spokesperson for the Trussell Trust added that a typical emergency food parcel consists of items such as cereal, tinned fruit and vegetables, canned meat and fish, tea, coffee, biscuits, UHT milk, and pasta and rice and much more, but Aylesbury Foodbank is having to purchase more and more stock as donations are no longer meeting local need. Any donation is gratefully received and can be dropped off at the food bank and supermarket collection points.