Company founded out of Covid kindness still making Mother's Day special five years on

Founded during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Afternoon Tea Box initially set out to give people a slice of normality (alongside a slice of cake) during the pandemic – but fast-forward five years, and they are still making occasions like Mother’s Day special.

This year the company want to make it even more special for some, by offering the chance to win a free Afternoon Tea box every month for a whole year.

It’s easy to see how the company – which delivers across Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and beyond – took off during Covid.

They made it possible to send Afternoon Tea as a gift to a friend, colleague or loved one to enjoy from the comfort of your own home to theirs.

The company is delivering special Mother's Day boxes and is running a free giveaway five years after launching during Covid. Photo: Courtesy of Afternoon Tea Box

Now the firm is offering of its 5* rated afternoon teas every month for an entire year.

With that time of year where we take a day out to honour the mums in our lives fast approaching, the company is delivering special Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea boxes.

They come with sandwiches aplenty, tantalising treats and a selection of English Breakfast, Darjeeling and Earl Grey teas. You can even add in a bottle of bubbly too.

To reward customers five years after launching in Covid, the company is also offering an afternoon tea box every month for a year.

It's simple to enter too.

Customers are asked to take a video or photo of themselves and their family opening and enjoying their Afternoon Tea Box and tag them in on a TikTok, Instagram or Facebook post.

The best video or photo will be selected by Afternoon Tea Box's connoisseurs. The lucky winner will then be enjoying a tantalising Afternoon Tea every single month for a whole year But that's not all - Afternoon Tea Box is also pledging to plant one tree for every purchase of a Mother's Day Afternoon Tea from them from today through until March 28th 2025 to celebrate International Day of Forests with Ripple Africa.

Tim Robinson, Director of Afternoon Tea Box said: “We place a strong emphasis on sustainability and reducing our environmental footprint. This is why we make sure that all of our packaging is designed to be either reusable or easily recyclable. We believe in taking the time and effort to carefully handcraft each and every one of our delicious afternoon teas, ensuring that they are not only of the highest quality but also eco-friendly.”