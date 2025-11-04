This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Royal Mail has lifted the lid on its Christmas 2025 stamps, a new collection of beautifully illustrated designs celebrating the Nativity.

For many households, the moment these festive stamps go on sale marks the unofficial start of Christmas, and this year’s set has been hailed as one of the most traditional (and charming) in recent memory.

Designed by award-winning illustrator Paula Doherty, the five stamps each capture a different scene from the Nativity story – from the angel’s announcement to the arrival of the Three Wise Men. The collection includes:

Angel – 2nd Class

Mary and Joseph – 2nd Large Letter

Mary and the Baby Jesus – 1st Class

Shepherds – 1st Large Letter

Three Wise Men – £3.40

Royal Mail has unveiled its 2025 Christmas stamp collection, featuring Nativity-inspired designs (Images: Getty Images/Royal Mail) | Getty Images/Royal Mail

Royal Mail collaborated closely with Professor Ben Quash of King’s College London and Professor Andrew Davison of the University of Oxford to ensure the artwork was both theologically accurate and artistically rich.

Speaking about the launch, David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy at Royal Mail, said: “For many people, once the Christmas stamps go on sale, the seasonal preparations can begin.

“There’s something truly magical about this time of year, and these stamps capture that spirit perfectly.”

For illustrator Paula Doherty, the release marks the end of a closely guarded secret.

“The hardest part was keeping my involvement under wraps,” she said. “It’s been such an honour to work on something so special – knowing my designs will be travelling on envelopes all around the world feels incredible.”

The stamps are now available from Post Office branches, the Royal Mail website, and through the Royal Mail app. Collectors can also order presentation packs and first day covers featuring all five designs.

Whether you’re sending a Christmas card to a loved one or adding to your stamp collection, this year’s designs offer a nostalgic nod to the story at the heart of the season, wrapped up in classic festive charm.