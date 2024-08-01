Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Using these appliances before the weekend could see you miss out on savings 💡

Energy customers are being warned not to use high-energy appliances before Saturday 3 August

British Gas is offering half-price electricity on that day for customers with smart meters enrolled in the PeakSave Gold program

The deal is available to British Gas customers, but those with other suppliers can switch to access the offer

PeakSave Gold customers already receive half-price electricity on Sundays, and will benefit from reduced rates on Saturdays as part of an Olympics promotion

Customers are advised to use high-energy appliances during the discount periods, but should be mindful of overall energy consumption

You should prioritise energy efficiency and sustainable practices even during discounted periods to contribute to environmental sustainability

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reminder Notifications: British Gas will send email reminders before each discount day to help customers plan their high-energy activities and optimize their savings.

British Gas customers are being advised to avoid the use of high-energy appliances before this Saturday (3 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because on that day, British Gas is offering half-price electricity for customers with smart meters who are enrolled in British Gas's PeakSave Gold programme, a deal which could lead to significant savings for those who use a lot of power.

That means if you’re planning to use your oven, washing machine, tumble dryer, or charge up your electric car, you might want to hold off a couple of days to take advantage of the discounted rates.

The offer is only open to British Gas customers - though those who currently have their energy supplied by rival companies like EDF, E.On, OVO and Octopus could in theory switch to British Gas to take advantage of the offer.

PeakSave Gold customers already benefit from regular half-price Sundays, but will also see reduced rates from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, including 3 August and 7 September, as part of a promotion being held in conjunction with the Paris Olympic Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

British Gas said: “From 28 July until 8 September, we’re running PeakSave Gold Sundays, where you get half-price electricity from 9am to 5pm. That’s an extra three hours on top of our usual Sundays!

“Plus, on 3 August and 7 September we’re also throwing in two special PeakSave Super Saturdays during the Games, with the same half-price electricity from 9am to 5pm.

“Before each Gold Sunday or Super Saturday, we’ll send an email reminder so you can power up your savings. Use as much electricity as you need from 9am to 5pm – it’s all half-price! Your smart meter will tell us how much you used, and we'll work out your credit.”

While it might be tempting to use as much energy as possible during the discounted rate periods, it's important to consider a few factors to ensure that you’re not just spending more on energy because it’s cheaper during those periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calculate whether the savings from the discounted rate outweigh the cost of the energy consumed - sometimes, using more energy might not lead to substantial savings if it significantly increases your overall consumption.

Prioritise energy efficiency, and instead of using energy-intensive appliances excessively, focus on optimising their use. For instance, running your washing machine or dishwasher at full capacity can be more cost-effective.

Even during discounted periods, aim to reduce your overall energy consumption. Simple measures like using energy-efficient appliances, turning off lights when not needed and lowering your thermostat can make a big difference.

Beyond just saving money, it's also a chance to be mindful of your energy use patterns, and adopting long-term energy-saving practices can contribute to environmental sustainability.

Have you taken advantage of British Gas’s half-price electricity offer, or do you plan to? Share your tips for maximising savings or ask questions about the deal in the comments section.