Aylesbury's QD store launches food bank collections in-store

Discount retail group QD has introduced food bank collection points in 24 stores, including the one in Aylesbury to help generate more donations for local foodbanks.

The QD store on Hampden House, will be collecting Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse Food Bank.

Following a surge in demand for food banks as a result of COVID-19, QD has introduced the food collections as part of the latest activity in its Value Our Planet strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image has been used for illustration purposes

Launched in March, Value Our Planet is the group’s commitment to being a responsible retailer, caring for the environment.

Customers are being invited to buy an extra item during their shop such as tinned goods or packaged food and drop it into the food bank collection point which is located in-store.

The donations will be delivered by QD to Aylesbury Vineyard Storehouse Food Bank and distributed to those in need.

Nisha Collins, brand and events manager for the QD Group, said: “The past year has been incredibly tough for so many people. With the number of families and individuals using food banks as a result of the pandemic increasing by as much as 110%, we wanted to do our bit to help.

"We’re encouraging shoppers to pop an extra tin or two in their trolley if they can to help those who rely on the local food bank to get by.