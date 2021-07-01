Arriva to launch new service from Aylesbury to Bicester Village

Arriva is launching a new Saturday bus service linking Aylesbury Waddesdon and Kingwood with Bicester Village.

The new X16 service will run every Saturday from July 17, to September 4, 2021.

Two buses will run in each direction morning and late afternoon allowing up to 7 hours of retail therapy at Bicester Village where this summer pop-up shops and fresh foodie delights will join more than 160 boutiques from the world's most exciting brands.

Additionally, between Monday, July 19, Tuesday, August 31, return tickets to and from Aylesbury will be reduced.

All adult return tickets will equal the single fare + £1 available from bus drivers with cash or contactless payment.

For network maps and service information in the area please visit: www.arrivabus.co.uk.

Simon Mathieson, area managing director for Arriva said “Keeping our local communities connected to the people and things they love is vitality important to us.

"The new link to Bicester Village will offer an alternative way to travel stress free to a retail and food hub.

"The reduced return fare to and from Aylesbury offers great value prices to those starting to return to normality.”

In line with government guidance, Arriva continues to operate social distancing onboard buses, although customers can sit next to each other during busy periods.

Seats within two metres of the driver are taped off, however wheelchair spaces will always remain available.

Face-coverings must be worn on board and throughout the journey, exemptions apply.

All buses undergo daily enhanced cleaning, which includes the deep cleaning of all touch points with a suitable disinfectant.