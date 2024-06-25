Amazon Prime Day: Online retailer launches free membership offer - how to sign up
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Amazon Prime Day is one of the online retailer's biggest shopping events of the year, with deals to be had across all the major brands including Ninja, Shark, FitBit, Bose, Oral B, Samsung, Sony, L’Oréal, Elemis and ghd.
The two-day event, which will be running across Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, promises hundreds of thousands of discounts, and
Amazon claims customers have saved almost £2 billion over the event.
To make the most of the offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which usually costs £8.99 per month, but Amazon will give new customers a 30-day free trial if you sign up by clicking here.
That will mean you'll not only be eligible for all the Prime Day deals, but you'll also be able to use the free fast delivery service on most products, and you'll unlock all the other Prime membership benefits too.
This includes Amazon's Prime Video service, with access to movies and TV including the popular Clarkson's Farm series, and you'll also get ad-free music and podcasts as part of the package.
Books, gaming and photo storage are also included with Prime membership, and free trial customers will be eligible to enjoy these for the month too.