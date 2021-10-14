Aldi has announced it will open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years, and Tring and Berkhamsted have been named as locations the supermarket is targeting.

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

The areas in Hertfordshire where it is currently looking for sites include Tring and Berkhamsted.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.