There’s nothing like travelling to watch your team play away matches among fellow supporters

But away trips often come with a hefty price tag

Early planning and research is crucial in finding the best deals on tickets, accommodation and transport

Here are 17 money-saving away day hacks, from off-peak travel to alternative accommodation and flexible seating options

Travelling to watch your favourite team play away matches is one of the highlights of being a football fan.

Even despite the result at the end of the game, travelling down among thousands of fellow supporters to see your team take on one the Premier League’s best and one of the sport’s most famous grounds is a great day out.

But unfortunately, it often comes with a hefty price tag. This morning (18 June), the Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season were released, giving fans a chance to map out their plans for the season.

Things got very real, very fast for this freshly promoted Ipswich Town fan, and fans of all teams up and down the country will be beginning to get plans for those away days in place.

But what can you do to bring the cost of such a trip down? With some strategic planning, fans can make their away day trips not only memorable but also budget-friendly. We’ve rounded up loads of handy tips to allow you to support your team for less.

17 ways to save on football away days

Before we crack on with the tips proper, it should really go without saying that the earlier you start planning your trip, the better, and researching in advance can help you find the best deals on tickets, accommodation and transportation.

Look out for discounts, early bird offers and special promotions on travel websites, hotel booking platforms, and sports club websites.

Travel

Opt for off-peak travel times if possible: Train and bus tickets are often cheaper during non-rush hours. If you can afford to travel down the night before (perhaps on a Friday for a Saturday game) consider travelling on weekdays rather than weekends, as transportation and accommodation costs are usually lower.

Use fare comparison websites and apps: Websites like Skyscanner, Kayak and Rome2rio can help you compare prices across different modes of transport, including trains, buses and car rentals.

Travel as a group: Coordinate with other fans and travel together as a group. Many transport providers offer group discounts, which can significantly reduce costs. Plus, travelling with fellow fans adds to the fun and camaraderie of the experience.

Avoid baggage fees: Travel light to avoid baggage fees charged or additional charges for oversized luggage on trains or buses. Pack only the essentials and consider wearing your team's shirt instead of carrying it in your luggage.

Use local transport passes: If you need to use public transportation to get around the city or town, look into purchasing multi-day or unlimited travel passes, which often provide better value than buying individual tickets for each journey.

Accommodation

Stay outside city centres: Accommodation in city centres tends to be more expensive, so look for hotels or rental properties located slightly outside of the centre where prices are lower. Use public transportation or walk to the stadium to save further on costs.

Book accommodation early: Just like with transport, booking your accommodation well in advance can save you a significant amount of money, so keep an eye out for early booking discounts and deals on hotel booking websites.

Negotiate hotel rates: When booking accommodation directly with a hotel, don't hesitate to negotiate the rates, especially if you're staying for multiple nights or booking multiple rooms. Sometimes hotels are willing to offer discounts to secure your booking.

Consider alternative accommodation options: Hostels, guesthouses or Airbnb rentals are often cheaper options than hotels and can provide a unique and authentic local experience.

Tickets

Be flexible with seating: Opt for cheaper seating options in the stadium. While they might not offer the best view, you'll still be part of the action and can save a significant amount compared to premium seating.

Check for fan club discounts: Many clubs offer discounts to their fan club members for away games. Joining the fan club could give you access to discounted tickets, exclusive travel packages and other perks.

Avoid booking fees: Book tickets directly from the sports club or authorised ticket sellers to avoid extra booking fees charged by third-party websites or ticket resellers.

A few more tips to consider

If you're eligible, make sure to take advantage of student or senior discounts on transportation, accommodation, and event tickets (but remember to carry relevant identification to prove your eligibility for these discounts).

Share expenses with fellow fans whenever possible, splitting costs for accommodation, transportation and meals which can significantly reduce the financial burden of the trip.

Follow airlines, hotels and clubs on social media for exclusive deals, flash sales and promotional offers - sometimes, they announce discounts or giveaways that are not available elsewhere.

And finally... avoid spending extra money on overpriced stadium food by packing your own snacks and drinks. Many stadiums allow fans to bring their own food - but remember that you won’t be able to take your own alcoholic drinks into the ground.