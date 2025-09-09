Concerns raised as Aylesbury Vale garage applies to sell alcohol

Some neighbours have voiced fears of rising crime, traffic and littering as a Bucks petrol station store applies to sell alcohol.

Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will later this month decide whether the Shell garage on Aylesbury Road in Aston Clinton can sell alcohol 24 hours a day, alongside late-night refreshments between 11pm and 5am.

The licence has been in place since November 2005 with no recorded issues, but a new application has been submitted following a major extension of the store.

Eight objections were received during the 28-day consultation, raising concerns about crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

The Shell garage (Credit: Google Maps)

Neighbours like Andrew Hastings objected to the application with concerns over heavy traffic and crime.

Mr Hastings said: “It will be a place for people to congregate in the night. When the garage is closed people frequently sit on the wall on a weekend shouting and throwing cones/signage from the garage. I have called the police on numerous occasions.

“This will escalate if the garage is open and selling alcohol. More cars and pedestrians will go to the garage at unsociable times as the alcohol license will draw people in from further afield.

“The garage is situated on a quiet residential street in a village. It is not the place for a 24hr garage and frankly the village does not require this.”

Linda Mitchell, who has lived opposite the garage for more than 45 years, said the site has a history of anti-social behaviour.

“Extending the opening hours will only exacerbate the situation. I note Shells planned use of CCTV, however this will not stop: People sitting in their cars or on the wall partying,” Mrs Mitchell said.

“If the staff call the police, the police are so stretched they may not attend leaving us residents to endure the noise and subsequent unruly behaviour.

“Indeed, should Shell deliberately be adding to the work of our hardworking police force. It may attract more anti-social behaviour when people find out they can party all night at Shell in Aston Clinton.”

In its application Shell said the site was a ‘well established’ convenience store.

It said: “The store serves both the local community along with passing trade and will operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“The internal and external digital CCTV system will benefit from a recorder with 31-day image retention and recordings can be made available to Police and other enforcement agencies as needed.

“The convenience store is operated by the Manager assisted by a team of full and part time staff.

“The Designated Premises Supervisor is trained and certified through an accredited scheme and is responsible for training all staff-utilising the Lockett & Co Due Diligence package-and keeping complete training records.

“The Challenge 25 trading initiative will be supported by the refusals system with records kept in the Refusals Log.”

