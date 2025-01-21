Company announces plans to build 50 new homes in Aylesbury neighbourhood
Tilia Homes has revealed plans to build 50 new homes in the Berryfields area of the county town.
It has purchased land in Aylesbury that has outline planning permission for residential use and is set two submit fresh housing proposals to Bucks Council.
If accepted, Tilia will build 50 new homes comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses in late 2025 and early 2026.
A third of the properties will be designated as affordable housing under the planning consent.
Previously, the three-acre site was owned by Berryfields’ consortium comprising of Taylor Wimpey, Martin Grant Homes, Tilia Homes and Cala Homes.
Gareth Jacob, regional Managing Director for untypical, the umbrella company which Tilia Homes is a part of, said: "We're thrilled to announce our land acquisition at Berryfields near Aylesbury. We are committed to delivering quality, sustainable housing solutions that meet the growing demand in this vibrant community.
“This project not only strengthens our presence in Buckinghamshire but also demonstrates our dedication to creating thriving communities that people want, need and are proud of."
It is hoped that the new homes will appeal to potential buyers as since its conception Berryfields has gained schools, community centres, and a pharmacy. The recently-launched development is also near to Aylesbury Vale Parkway Railway Station which is linked to Central London.
Berryfields, which is located near to Aylesbury town centre, is set to feature 3,000 homes once construction is finished within the newly-built neighbourhood.
