Companies flock to fill new £3.7 million Aylesbury business park

Developers are celebrating after a speculatively built industrial park near Aylesbury was fully let nine months after completion.

Now the £3.7 million Century Court, at Westcott Venture Park, which sits near the A41 between Aylesbury and Bicester, is home to 10 businesses.

Owners Patrizia have just completed the final letting of the 47,000 sq ft Century Court light industrial development.

Century Court was completed in two phases. The second phase is made up of 23,000 sq ft in five units ranging in size from 3,000 to 12,000 sq ft.

The development was completed last September and all five units were fully let within nine months.

The first phase, which has seven units in 24,000 sq ft was completed in July 2015 and was fully occupied within 15 months.

Rod Mordey, director at Patrizia, said: “Century Court was a major speculative investment, so it’s good to see our confidence in this scheme repaid.

“The new development has not only attracted new businesses to the park but has also facilitated the expansion of existing occupiers.”

Westcott Venture Park is home to more than 80 businesses employing more than 600 people. The park has a national cluster of specialist companies building upon the site’s history in rocket motor propulsion.