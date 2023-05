Clean sweep as 26 Bucks establishments receive five star food hygiene ratings including popular Aylesbury chippy

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

A popular Aylesbury chippy was among 26 outlets in Buckinghamshire to receive top food hygiene ratings.

The Codfather on Jackson Road was rated as a five star venue when graded by Bucks Council last month.

A recent update on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows a further 25 establishments received the same grade.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Canaletto at Bicester Road, Kingswood, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 May

• Rated 5: Buckingham Nurseries & Garden Centre at Tingewick Road, Gawcott, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 May

• Rated 5: Marie's @ No2 at 2 High Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on 12 May

• Rated 5: Meadow Row Tea Rooms at 5 Meadow Row, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 May

• Rated 5: Y...Not? Coffee at March Place Industrial Area, Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 11 May

• Rated 5: Kingsbrook Kitchen at Barratts Building Site, Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: More+ at 36 Parton Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: Haddenham Garden Centre Ltd & The Gardener's Retreat at Stanbridge Road, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 May

• Rated 5: Little Italy Espresso Bar at Haddenham And Thame Parkway Station, Thame Road, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 9 May

• Rated 5: Rococo Lounge at 6 The Exchange, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 3 May

• Rated 5: Whiteleaf Cafe at The Whiteleaf Centre, Bierton Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 2 May

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter Aylesbury at 1 Sir Henry Lee Crescent, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 14 May

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at Main Street, Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 May

• Rated 5: The New Inn at 18 Bridge Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 12 May

• Rated 5: Honey Bee at Trenchard Street, Coldharbour, Fairford Leys, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: Pitstone Trading Ltd at Pitstone Memorial Hall, Vicarage Road, Pitstone, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: The Bee at 1 Britwell Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Buckingham Fish Bar at 11 Well Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 May

• Rated 5: China Cottage at 8 High Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 13 May

• Rated 5: Favorite Fried Chicken at 154 Buckingham Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: Ocean Wave Fish Shop at 111 Weedon Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: The Codfather at 2 Jackson Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 10 May

• Rated 5: Favourite Chicken at 1 Greenway Parade, Greenway, Chesham, Buckinghamshire; rated on 4 May

• Rated 5: TCI Fry-days at 23 Parton Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 2 May

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 64 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on 28 April

