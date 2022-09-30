Tomorrow will see Tring Garden Centre officially open its Christmas department ahead of the festive season.

Despite it only being October, this hasn’t stopped the team at the centre from getting the lights and decorations ready as people prepare for Christmas leading up to December.

Alan Bright, centre manager at Tring Garden Centre, said that this year, they are opening in early October to meet their customers' demand.

Part of Tring Garden Centre's display

Real trees will be on sae from November.

Alan said: “I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year. It is a truly magical winter wonderland."

Not only festive displays and decorations but Christmas dinners will be served in October too.

