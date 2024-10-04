Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home managing director is recognised for her exceptional leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home in Chorleywood are celebrating because their fantastic Managing Director, Natasha Lazovic, has been nominated as a finalist in the Leaders in Care Awards 2024, having been shortlisted in the prestigious Executive Leader category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In association with Care Home Professional magazine, the Leaders in Care Awards celebrate the achievements of care home providers in the UK and the suppliers that serve them. The award ceremony will take place on October 8th at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

Natasha came to the UK in 1994 from Serbia and commenced her training as a nurse. Natasha, extremely caring by nature, has had an amazing career, and with dedication and determination has progressed from a registered nurse to Managing Director, working in a variety of care settings, both in the NHS and private sector, with London being a main base. Natasha joined Barchester in 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and as Managing Director she now oversees more than 80 care homes in the South Division. Handling an extremely challenging role, Natasha leads the teams with a calm can-do attitude, she is a brilliant leader with an amazingly inspirational story and she truly deserves to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha says: “I am very humbled to be nominated for this award, and I am very proud to be part of the shortlist, and to be representing Barchester as a finalist. It is an honour to be recognised for doing a job I love. I’ve just celebrated my 10 year anniversary with Barchester and those years have absolutely flown by, I’m looking forward to the next 10!”

Natasha Lazovic

Barchester Healthcare’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, comments: “It comes as no surprise to me that Natasha has been shortlisted for this award. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working alongside her for over 18 years, we’ve both just celebrated 10 years with Barchester. Natasha is an incredible leader who is totally devoted to her teams and her residents. I can think of no one who deserves this award more than she does.”

Chorleywood Beaumont Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.