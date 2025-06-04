Choice Business Loans becomes certified B Corporation

Buckinghamshire-based Choice Business Loans has announced its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet.

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Choice Business Loans meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

The news comes as the ongoing climate crisis and widening social inequality continue to pose urgent challenges to our economy. B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers impact areas related to practices around governance, workers, community, the environment and customers. The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to provide evidence on performance while legally embedding their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.

Choice Business Loans is now part of a growing community of over 9,700 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with over 2,500 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes. Names include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, The Big Issue, Finisterre, Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.

Choice Business Loans is also part of the Better Business Act - a coalition made up of over 3,000 businesses campaigning for a change to the law that would see all companies in the UK align their long-term interests with those of wider society and the environment.

Sean O’Farrell, Managing Director of Choice Business Loans explains:

‘Achieving our B Corp certification is an important milestone for us and demonstrates our commitment to doing business the right way. At Choice Business Loans, we believe that success isn’t just measured by profit, but by the positive impact we have on our clients, community, and the wider world. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to help create a more responsible and sustainable financial ecosystem.’

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says:

‘We are pleased to have organisations of all shapes and sizes as part of the B Corp community — from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming Choice Business Loans is an exciting moment for the finance industry. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that Choice Business Loans is paving the way for a new way of doing things.’