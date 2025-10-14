A train company has showcased its latest vehicles which will replace 50-year-old models for journeys in Aylesbury and beyond.

Special guests were given a sneak peek at Chiltern Railways’ Mark 5A trains which will be rolled out to customers in December 2026.

When the new vehicles replace the former transport providers an additional 10,000 seats will be available to customers every day, Chiltern Railways says.

Mark 5A trains will be used for Chiltern Railways routes that start in the West Midlands, as well as its commuter services that go to and from Aylesbury and Oxford.

In total, 13 brand new trains will operate on the commuter routes, it has been revealed that they are replacing trains that were nearly 50 years old.

Chiltern Railways describes the new vehicles as state-of-the-art trains that will significantly improve passengers’ on board experiences.

The operator says the trains contain new features including improved wi-fi, lug sockets and USB ports at every seat, and digital customer information screens. They will also feature better luggage storage and bike racks, the company adds.

Chiltern Railways says accessibility has also been significantly improved on the new trains with better boarding arrangements for passengers with additional mobility requirements.

Richard Allan, managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: "We are thrilled for customers that we are replacing our oldest coaches with much newer trains, and as a result we plan to provide 10,000 more seats on our network every weekday from the end of 2026.

“The unveiling of the first of our newest trains at London Marylebone is a positive, tangible sign of better times ahead for customers. There are better on-board facilities and more services planned from the end of 2026, subject to the usual rail industry approval processes.

“We are making good progress with our vision and plan to modernise and decarbonise Chiltern; the next stage is to continue working with Network Rail and the Department of Transport on the business case to replace our 35-year old diesel trains with battery-electric trains.”

Current rail minister, Peter Hendy, was invited onto the new trains at an unveiling event held in London Marylebone Station.