Chiltern Railways cancels trains between Aylesbury and London during major HS2 works

Trains will not be running between Aylesbury and London during the period where HS2 is undertaking a key bridge construction.

Chiltern Railways has confirmed that no trains will run between Aylesbury and London this weekend (Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February).

This is due to work being carried out to facilitate the major HS2 viaduct project taking place near Wendover.

While workers are shifting a 4,500 tonne viaduct deck into place the A413 will be closed to motorists tomorrow (31 January).

An artist's impression of the viaduct

Chiltern Railways is closing its service between Great Missenden and Aylesbury all weekend. Rail replacement buses will be serving passengers who would typically use the Aylesbury and Aylesbury Vale service to London Marylebone that goes via Amersham.

Passengers have been warned by the train company to allow extra time to complete their journeys and to check times before travelling.

HS2 Ltd representatives will move steel beams into position, across the A413 London Road and the Chiltern Railway Line. The first day of the viaduct launch will shift the beams closer to the road. The deck will be pushed across the A413 on the following day.

HS2 Ltd adds that the closures have been authorised for safety reasons. The rail bridge is approximately 345m long and has been described as the longest single-stage viaduct deck slide on the HS2 project so far. Moving it into position will be a delicate operation that requires specialist engineers, HS2 Ltd has said.

It is hoped that the deck slide, which will enable the viaduct to become operational, will be completed in a four-day period.