Plans to rebrand Chesham’s WH Smiths with new signs have been approved.

These are just some of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Non illuminated fascia sign, internally illuminated projecting sign and four non-illuminated panel signs | WH Smiths 79-81 High Street The Broadway Chesham Buckinghamshire PL/25/1558/AV

Proposed sign (Image: TPS VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS / Planning portal)

A proposal to change the branding on the high street shop at 79 – 81 The Broadway, has been approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

The plans described the building, which is within the Chesham conservation area.

It said: “Keeping the proposed signage, the same size as the existing signage will ensure that no historic features are covered up, and no damage will be done to the building as all fixing will be in the same place as the existing signage.

“Keeping the proposed signage in the same style as the existing signage will ensure that it is in keeping with the other buildings in the area.”

The proposal added: “The building is described as having a mid-19th century front of flint rubble with red and grey brick dressings, featuring one-story and attic space with two lattice casement windows under cambered arches and two gabled lattice casement half dormers.”

It explained that the changes were proposed to rebrand to TG Jones, but it said it will be “very much keeping with the character of the area and will have very little impact on the surrounding properties.”

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed outbuilding for ancillary space in rear garden | Glendene Park Farm Road High Wycombe Buckinghamshire PL/25/2461/SA

Plans for an outbuilding in a garden in High Wycombe have been given the green light.

The application sought a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed single storey flat roof outbuilding to be used as a gym.

Plans show that a small garden shed would be removed, and the new outbuilding would replace the shed.

Householder application for raising of the ridge by 1.5m to create additional first floor accommodation with alterations to fenestration & new open entrance porch | 118 Marlow Bottom, Marlow Bottom Buckinghamshire 25/06191/FUL

A Marlow Bottom homeowner’s plans to raise their home’s ridge height by 1.5 metres have been refused.

The proposal would have created an additional first floor, alterations to the façade, and a new open entrance porch.

But Buckinghamshire Council said the extension would have a detrimental and unacceptable impact on the neighbouring property.