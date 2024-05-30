Chesham business announces referral scheme for businesses across Bucks, Herts and Oxon
and live on Freeview channel 276
By partnering with The 50plus, local organisations can tap into a valuable network of engaged individuals while offering exclusive benefits and discounts to members.
Already on board with the initiative is We Do Mobility, located in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. We Do Mobility hosts the popular Arcade Coffee Club. The club, which meets every other Wednesday, is open to all. It attracts a large number of older people in the community and offers socialising, networking and informative talks by local businesses. The 50plus is proud to partner with the Arcade Coffee Club, extending discounts on its services to club members.
Sam Cameron, owner of We Do Mobility, shares their enthusiasm for the partnership, “We’re thrilled to work alongside The 50plus and bring additional benefits to members of our Arcade Coffee Club. In return, The 50plus provides our members with discounts on its services. Given our shared demographic and regional focus, it’s logical for us to collaborate. This partnership will foster a supportive and inclusive environment that enhances the lives of our community members.”
The 50plus invites other local businesses around Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Oxfordshire who are interested in partnering in the referral scheme to get in touch. By joining forces with The 50plus, businesses can expand their reach, enhance their visibility, and contribute to building a stronger, more interconnected community for individuals in the 50+ age group.
Director Stephen Haymes says: “I am delighted to announce the launch of our referral scheme and welcome more businesses in the local area to partner with us. The 50plus is all about the service and we’re proud to be able to extend this by referring our clients to other companies that share our vision and values, and likewise refer our vast customer base to other like-minded organisations.”